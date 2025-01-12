Two new board members take oaths

GARLAND — A day seems to make a lot of difference in the town of Garland. Tuesday morning, the town looked to be in danger of having its charter revoked because the mayor and three of its five commissioners had resigned, leaving action on any issue in limbo.

But some 24 hours later, at 6 p.m. Wednesday night, in an emergency meeting, things changed as Mayor Austin Brown rescinded his resignation and then immediately turned around and appointed a new member, Ed Gillim, to the Board of Commissioners, returning the board to a voting quorum.

Gillim, who was quickly sworn in, and existing members Jo Strickland and Ralph Smith Jr., then took action to fill an additional seat. Smith nominated former town commissioner Carolyn Melvin to take one of the two remaining open seats. Gillim seconded the nomination, and the three approved the measure. Melvin was sworn in shortly after, joining the three at the table.

As Brown opened the meeting Wednesday night, he told a packed room of concerned town members that he had consulted staff with the League of Municipalities, who told him the town was in jeopardy if he didn’t stay on as mayor and get the town running again.

“I couldn’t let that happen,” Brown said, noting his deep commitment to the town.

Brown noted that he was, by law, allowed to accept one resignation and appoint one new commissioner since the town’s board didn’t have a quorum and, therefore, had no voting rights.

With that, he rescinded his resignation, accepted Commissioner Anthony Norris’s resignation, and immediately appointed Gillim. He was also at the meeting and immediately came forward to be sworn in, his wife by his side.

It was a surprising turn of events that began Jan. 3, when Brown announced he was giving up his mayoral position. Closely on the heels of that announcement came word Monday that Norris, along with commissioners Timothy Blackburn and Lee Carberry, were also resigning. And that was followed by town clerk Alyssa Hale’s own resignation.

However Wednesday night’s appointments of Gillim and Melvin are expected to bring fresh perspectives and energy to the local government. A fifth member of the board will be selected after input from the community, Brown noted, and will take the board back to its full capacity.

The four-member board and Brown are hoping members of the community will show interest in filling the vacant position.

Gillam, chairman of Sampson’s Democratic Party, is known for his involvement in local community initiatives and his advocacy for economic development in the region.

“I am honored that I was selected for this position and look forward to working in the town for a better future and getting the town moving on the right track,” he said Wednesday night.

Gillim’s wife, LaTonya Gillim, shared her optimism about her husband’s appointment: “I hope that his appointment brings peace; I’m proud of him.”

Melvin, who served on the board from 2014-18, brings back experience in public service and a passion for improving community services.

“I want to move forward and bring back community involvement in the town, and I am looking forward to working with the town, and I want to bring back a lot of the town activities that have phased out over the years,” she said.

The newly formed board voted to place Smith in the interim finance officer position, allowing for bills to be paid until the vacancy can be permanently filled.

“The board’s actions signal a new chapter for Garland as it moves forward with a strengthened leadership team,” the mayor noted after the meeting.

The town is expected to focus on advancing key projects, including infrastructure improvements and community programs.

Brown’s decision to stay in office has been met with a mix of support and skepticism, but it marks the continuation of his leadership at a crucial time for the small town. As the community moves ahead, many are hopeful that the recent changes will lead to a more collaborative and effective town government.

In the coming weeks, the Garland Town Board of Commissioners will meet to discuss plans for the year, with a particular focus on addressing long-standing issues related to development, public safety, and town services.

For further updates on Garland’s local government and initiatives, residents are encouraged to attend upcoming town board meetings or visit the official Garland Town website at www.townofgarlandnc.com.