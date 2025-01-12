RALEIGH — Officials with The CARE Project recently announced that its founder and executive director, Johnnie Sexton, Au.D., has been appointed to the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology. Dr. Sexton commenced his three-year term on Jan. 1.

Sexton has been a steadfast advocate for individuals who are deaf and hard of hearing for over four decades. He earned his bachelor and master of science degrees from East Carolina University, followed by a Doctor of Audiology degree from A.T. Still University.

Throughout his career, Dr. Sexton has been instrumental in developing pediatric and educational audiology services, notably contributing to the design of North Carolina’s early intervention system for audiology, including the newborn hearing screening program, from 1999 to 2001.

In 2010, he founded The CARE Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emotional support and counseling for families with hearing challenges. Under his leadership, The CARE Project has become a national model for family engagement, offering retreats and training that emphasize the importance of emotional adjustment counseling.

Dr. Sexton previously served on two licensure boards, being the first audiologist in North Carolina to chair both, over 30 years ago. According to the release, his return to the board is a testament to his extensive experience and unwavering dedication to upholding ethical standards in the professions of speech-language pathology and audiology. The board’s legislative mandate is to protect consumers from unethical and illegal practices within these fields.

In addition to his role at The CARE Project, Dr. Sexton owns a private practice specializing in educational audiology services and educational sign language interpreter services through John E. Sexton & Associates, Inc. (JESA). Dr. Sexton’s appointment to the North Carolina Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology underscores his lifelong dedication to advancing the fields of audiology and speech-language pathology, ensuring the highest standards of practice, and advocating for the rights and well-being of individuals with hearing challenges.

The CARE Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing hope to families who have children and/or adults

with hearing challenges. CARE is also a tool for teaching professionals and pre-professionals about the importance of

active listening with their clients/patients and providing emotional support. CARE is a multidimensional tool that

addresses the grief associated with hearing loss for individuals, families, communities, professionals and pre-professional