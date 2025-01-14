What began as a routine traffic stop over the weekend ended with a Sampson County man jailed under a nearly $1 million bond and some six pounds of crystal meth confiscated, along with thousands of fentanyl pills.

Sampson County Sheriff’s reports show that Xavier Antonio Thompson, 33, 135 Avon Lane, Newton Grove, was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 10 and charged with two counts trafficking methamphetamine, along with one count each of trafficking opiates and maintaining a vehicle for the transport of controlled substances.

The incident began when deputies pulled Thompson over on William R. King Road in Newton Grove for a speeding violation. In the process of giving the suspect a citation, reports show, further investigation was warranted and a search conducted.

That search turned up six pounds of a substance believed to be crystal meth along with approximately 5,000 pills believed to be fentanyl.

The substances were seized and Thompson taken into custody and charged with the drug offenses.

He was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond. Thompson’s court date was not available at press time.

