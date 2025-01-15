A single vehicle crash on Highway 24, near Hayne Stretch Road Saturday night led to several charges for a Stedman man.

Timothy Dexter Pleasants, of 1449 John Nunnery Road, Stedman, was traveling west on NC 24 in a Lincoln truck when he overcorrected, ran off the left side into the grass median, before moving into the eastbound lanes. The vehicle came to a rest on its top on the eastbound lane.

According to reports, Trooper A.C. Hall responded to the scene of the single vehicle accident. Pleasants was alone in the vehicle and no serious injuries were reported.

Pleasants was charged with DWI and failure to comply with license restrictions. He was booked on a $3,000 secured bond.