Sampson 4-Hers kayaking down the Coharie with children of local Coharie tribe members. Once the river fun was complete, they received a tour of the Tribal Education Center, all part of a day spent participating in 4-H activities.

Third in a series on United Way

of Sampson County agencies

The United Way of Sampson County helps to contribute to the development of local children through its donations to Sampson County 4-H, a youth development program through the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service which helps young children, ages 5-18, learn and grow through hands-on experiences and various activities.

The organization, which is spread throughout the United States, hosts clubs for children of all backgrounds and unique interests, with clubs ranging from the sciences, livestock, art, and communication.

Amanda Knight, director of 4-H for the Sampson County area, stressed the importance of the United Way’s financial assistance each year.

“We could not have the impact without the support of United Way, and without it, I would not be able to help so many children,” she attested.

Money raised through United Way’s campaigns is spread among member agencies. The current campaign is hoping to meet its goal of $200,000, returning those funds, in allocated amounts, to 4-H and the other UW agencies.

Knight, who runs several programs in the county, spoke on her work and the troubles she often faces in 4-H.

“The ability to use these funds, which are so graciously donated to us from United Way, allows me a sigh of relief and lets me do things for children who, otherwise, would not have the opportunity.” shared Knight.

The Livestock Club is just one of the clubs Knight helps to run, and one of those receiving funds from United Way of Sampson County. The club helps to get youth involved in the world of animal husbandry, showing, and judging.

Knight shared that it was her daughter who really brought her into the fold of 4-H livestock showing, and it was her daughters hope to show cattle and goats.

“The Livestock Club really hits home for me, as my own child participates, as well as the love I share for all the kids under my wing,” said Knight. “I watched my child show, and it absolutely thrilled me to see how close a bond all these children share, and they become a huge family. How they work together, and it makes them become better adults in my opinion.”

Knight also uses UW funds to assist in sharing knowledge in schools. She sets up embryology projects where children are able to hatch eggs in class, allowing educators to utilize the activity in their lesson plans.

“So many children enjoy the embryology project. It’s one of their favorites. During the embryology project, students learn about the whole process of hatching chicks from the first day to candling the eggs to be able to watch the chicks grow inside the eggs and see the chicks hatch.”

STEM is another program that Knight can share, thanks to the funds she receives. “I get to do STEM with both school children as well as host summer camps for the STEM Club,” said Knight. The club provides both science experiments as well as the ability to go to STEM competitions and expositions around the state.

Knight gets children involved with 4-H spin clubs as well, explaining, “Spin clubs are a great way for the kids to get involved in a special interest. One of my most popular is sewing.”

She said spin clubs lasted for eight to nine months, and allowed the children to work continuously with a subject that may helpthem to spark an interest or discover a hidden talent.

“Sewing really is a big hit. They start off with a small project and then some of the children involved become sewing fanatics and ask their parents for a sewing machine and start to really show off their creativity.

“My goal is to get these children into a hobby or to find a passion outside of their phones and video games and to help establish a work ethic. If I can accomplish that with just of the few kids I come into contact with, I will be so proud,” explained Knight.

“The summer camps help me get these kids up off the couch, and with the help from the community and my volunteers, these kids get the ability to try things they would have, otherwise, not been able to try, such as our kayaking trips or our robotics workshops. Some of the kids have never had that ability or family that was interested.”

Knight added, “United Way has such a huge impact on what I do. Without the backing from them, and others in the area, and the people that support them, I wouldn’t be able to do half of what I do for our community, so I thank everyone who donates and support or works with united way and want them to know that they are greatly appreciated.”