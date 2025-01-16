Educator Catherine Smith was awarded the American Heart Association North Carolina Zone B Kids Heart Challenge Outstanding Coordinator of the Year and Rookie of the Year award.

Catherine Smith was awarded the American Heart Association North Carolina Zone B Kids Heart Challenge Outstanding Coordinator of the Year and Rookie of the Year award for her leadership in coordinating and achieving over $17,000 in fundraising at Mintz Christian Academy for the 2023-2024 school year.

Smith is a third year teacher. She teaches elementary physical education, middle school computers, and computer Minecraft.

Mintz Christian Academy was awarded the number one lifesaving school in Sampson County with their students’ participation in the Kids Heart Challenge Fundraiser.

Kids Heart Challenge is the recently renamed “Jump Rope for Heart” event. The program teaches elementary students all about heart health. Some of the qualifications for this award were to demonstrate passion, dedication, and leadership for the program.

Bringing back the Kids Heart Challenge to Mintz Christian Academy after a hiatus, Smith and last year’s Mintz students were able to exceed previous Kids Heart Challenge fundraising at Mintz by over $5,000.