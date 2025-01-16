Helping new and future mothers with resources during early parenthood is the core of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC. That mission is a nationwide effort, one whose aid reaches right here into Sampson County through the Health Department.

WIC, according to Erin Ellis, Sampson WIC director, is a federally-funded program which serves pregnant, breastfeeding women, postpartum women, infants and children up to age five. The program provides a combination of nutrition counseling and education, supplemental foods, breastfeeding promotion and support and referrals to health care.

“Studies have shown the WIC program plays a vital role in improving birth outcomes,” Willis said. “Pregnant women on WIC have fewer premature births, low weight babies, as well as, fewer infant deaths. Other studies have shown improved diet outcomes in children and their parents, infant feeding practices, regular schedule of immunization rates, and improved cognitive development for young children whose mothers participated in the program.”

At the center of those results, is an emphasis on healthy eating and nutrition education. When it comes to food, those participating in WIC receive funds by way of a WIC card, similar to a debit card, from the state. Mothers can use those funds to purchase WIC-approved items.

“This program is separate from SNAP (food stamps, and only nutritious foods are offered, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, yogurt and low fat milk,” Ellis explained.

As for what classifies as WIC foods, those in the program receive a “Shopping Guide For Healthy Foods” from WIC N.C. In it is a complete listing of all the recommended and available food items and vendors that allow shopping through the WIC card.

When it comes to nutrition education, WIC members have access to program nutritionists and specialists who provide expertise in a multitude of areas. Recipe guides, preparing for healthy pregnancy, benefits to breastfeeding, starting infants on solid foods and secrets to dealing with picky eaters are just some of what’s available.

Another highlight Ellis eluded to is that for those with busy schedules, or tech savvy knowledge, all the resources mentioned above are available electronically.

“North Carolina WIC programs have moved from a paper-based method of WIC benefits issuance to an electronic benefits transfer system (eWIC),” she said. “Instead of paper food instruments, WIC food benefits are issued in an electronic benefits account at the local WIC clinic.

“Families use their eWIC card and PIN to access their food benefits at authorized vendors,” Ellis said. “Each family is issued one card, expect foster children, who receive their own eWIC card. Participants buy only the foods they need when they shop. A receipt is given that shows the account balance and the dates to buy their foods.”

For any that may wonder, Ellis said, yes, there is an app for accessing eWIC cards and information.

“Clients are also able to use an app (ebtEdge) on their phone to see if foods are WIC approved, and Sampson County is currently using eWIC,” she said.

eWIC holders can even check their current balance, last receipts and inquire about their cards or WIC food benefits, all through the app. For those interested in taking their nutrition education online, visit wichealth.org. eWIC services are also accessible through www.ebtEDGE.com

Who is eligible to receive WIC benefits? Ellis explains.

“To apply for WIC, the applicant must meet all of the eligibility requirements, which includes categorical, residential, income and nutrition risk,” Ellis said.

Other eligibility specific requirements that a parent and child must meet are to: live in N.C., meet WIC Income guidelines and discuss health and nutrition habits with WIC nutritionist. Ellis did noted, that a person receiving Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or NC Food and Nutrition Services (FNS/food stamps) automatically meets WIC income guidelines. Included along with those requirements are proof of identity and residence.

“WIC is so much more than people realize. The nutrition education and healthy foods that are provided really give children a healthy start in life, which is so important,” Ellis stressed. “‘Good food and good advice’, that’s what WIC is all about.”

The WIC program is available at the Sampson County Health Department, 360 County Complex Road, Suite 200, Clinton. Anyone wishing to apply can do so Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about WIC or to make appointments, Ellis said call 910-592-1131 ext. 4201.

