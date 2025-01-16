Coloring is one of the favorite activities of attendees at Adult Day Care.

Participants at Adult Day Care play a balancing game. The objective is to get balls in the holes on a board.

As the population of seniors continues to grow in Sampson County, the demand for adult day care services is also on the rise. Adult day care centers provide a vital service for families caring for elderly or disabled loved ones, offering respite, social interaction, and specialized care during the daytime hours, those who work in the service-oriented agency say.

One such facility is Sampson County’s own Adult Day Care, which offers a safe, engaging environment for seniors who require assistance with activities of daily living. The center’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for its participants, promoting independence and well-being through structured activities, health monitoring, and social engagement. The center offers activities for participants with all kinds of care needs and from varying backgrounds.

For many families, providing full-time care for an elderly loved one can be a challenging and emotional responsibility. The Sampson County Adult Day Care is designed to relieve the burden on caregivers while ensuring that seniors receive the support they need, noted Tiffany Johnson, the center’s manager. The center offers a structured, daily program, which include recreational activities, health monitoring, nutritious meals, and social interaction — all tailored to meet individual needs.

Frances Myers, 90, a Clinton resident who attends ADC five days a week, shared,” I enjoy being here and look forward to coming. I come five days a week, and I most of all enjoy the activities and listening to music.”

Myers lives with her daughter and comes to ADC while her daughter works during the day.

“I have a lot of friends here and enjoy getting to see them,” she added.

Myers daughter believes having her mom at the Adult Day Care center is a really good thing.

“Having a place where my mother can go during the day gives me peace of mind,” says Patty Connor, daughter of Frances Myers. “She enjoys the activities and socializing with others. I’m able to work without worrying about her safety or well-being. It’s truly a blessing.”

Another resident, Clara McNeil, 68, shared, “I enjoy coming and enjoy the activities.”

Casey Whaley, activities director for the program, explained, “We are all like a big family here. We have our up days and our downs, but the amount of change that those who attend the program receive from when they arrive to just a few months later is often remarkable.”

Sherry Starling, who has worked at the program part-time over the last two years, stated, “It is amazing to see the attendants begin to brighten up after being here for a while. It gives them their social life back, and they make great friends and begin to look for one another. When they arrive, the attendees truly create strong bonds with one another.”

The program is open to all adults, and there is hope to expand operations.

“We would love to have more attendees and to get more community involvement,” Johnson stressed. “We have a grant that people can come get that will cover the cost of all who qualify. All interested parties would have to do is to stop by our facility and pick up an application form and return it.”

The program currently has room for more adults. The staff hopes the program will be able to extend to its full capacity after hiring more employees.

“We have the goal to run a full program, but without the numbers, I cannot hire the staff. I want to have those goals met by the end 0f 2025,” explained Johnson.