The ‘Sharing our Gifts’ art exhibit features local black artists

Mary Brown admires art by Larry Boone which was hanging over the fireplace at the Small House.

The saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” rings true at the Victor R. Small house in Clinton, where the artwork of five talented black artists will be on display through Feb. 20.

The opening of the special exhibit, including an artist reception, was held Thursday, Jan. 16, and offered attendees the chance to meet the artists and admire their work.

This year’s featured artists include Eric McRay, Joseph Johnson, Robert A. Taylor, Larry Boone, and Gatsby, each bringing their own unique perspective of interpretive art for the people of Sampson to enjoy. Boone, Johnson, and Taylor are all local Sampson County artists.

Taylor, a Clinton-based artist, who transforms photographs into peaceful, contemplative landscapes, said this was his second opportunity to showcase his work for the Sampson Art Council.

“I’m really thankful for everyone who has come out to the show,” said Taylor. “I just had a sale so I’m ecstatic about that. We had a show here three years ago, and I’m thankful to get to display my art here again.”

Mary Brown, of Garland, admired the artwork on display, expressing appreciation for the talent. “This is all so wonderful. I really enjoy this.”

Artist McRay, of Raleigh, whose style blends elements of the everyday into transformative compositions, said of the event, “This such a great opportunity to be able to be a part of this exhibit.”

He explained his unique style of art which involves the use of material to create art, saying, “I use photographs, paper — sandpaper, billboard paper, labels from cans, to create a blend to create my artwork.”

The event, in honor of Black History Month, is hosted in partnership with The Sampson Arts Council, Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Rho Omega Omega Chapter of Clinton.

Most of the artwork on display is available for sale by the artists, and the exhibit at the Small House will be open to the public Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Small House is located at 709 College St. Visits can also be scheduled by appointment, at 910-596-2533 or email info@sampsonarts.org.