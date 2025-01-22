The Dream Lives On march, in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., began at the Clinton Farmers’ Market and concluded at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center Saturday.

Candice Smith prepares food at the Expo Center in preparation for the participants of Saturday’s march.

Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis leads the parade of marchers, providing safety for the group as they marched to the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center. Saturday.

Participants of The Dream Lives On march through Clinton gather for a group photograph before the event.

A march, just like progress, requires just one step forward, and then another, moving towards a goal, destination, and a purpose. That’s what many Sampson residents did under cloudy skies Saturday as they participated in the Dream Lives On, a walk of continued hope and remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

The march, organized by Leslie Mathis, involved all those who braved the dreary weather standing, and walking, as beacon of hope.

Children, elected officials, some Clinton Police and fire department members, and people of the community participated in the Dream Lives On march.

The attendees gathered at the Clinton Farmers’ Market site off Lisbon Street around 9 a.m., and began the trek to the Agri-Exposition Center just before 10 a.m.

“This is such a great opportunity to bring people together and celebrate a wonderful person,” attested Clinton City Manager James P. Duncan.

As the sky turned gray and drizzle fell across Clinton, the march attendees began their walk, singing along the way, songs like ‘I Need You to Survive’ by Hezekiah Walker, and ‘This is the Day that The Lord Has Made.’ And at other times they marched in silent solidarity in King’s memory.

Sampson County Dist. 4 Commissioner Lethia Lee said, “I thank the Lord; this was great. We’re out here marching for our rights; we don’t have them all. We know that better is coming, and if we keep on dong what we need to do, it will come. We know it’s not going to happen over night.

“I feel proud, and I know Dr. Martin Luther King would be proud to know that we still recognize him today. He did this for us, so that we will have what we’re supposed to have. We got a long ways yet, but I believe in this with all of my heart,’ she added.

Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis, who led the procession, said, “We have always been a community of unity here in Clinton. This is a great thing, a new thing to do in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King; it shows how in unity we are as a community.”

The event ended at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center with food and fellowship.

Sampson County resident Elaine Hunt expressed her excitement and honor to attend the event, stating, “This is the first time we have ever had an MLK march, and I know we would have had more people if it wasn’t for the weather. I am thankful I was able to attend, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. This meant so much to so many people”

Participants Willie Mitchell, Theresa Jacobs, and Temika Mitchell all said it felt “exhilarating,” and they hoped they can attend the same event next year, too.

The Sampson County Branch of the NAACP, represented by Larry Sutton, marched at the front, carrying the King ‘The March Lives On’ banner. Sutton said he was very pleased with the event, describing his feelings about the event as “inspirational.”

“This is a historic happening for Sampson County, to have this march take place in the city of Clinton,” Sutton said. “It was especially great seeing the officials of the town, police, fire, and the mayor, coming out to support this event.

“For me, marching in the event, was inspirational,” Sutton noted. “And, also aspirational hat things can still be improved. This is a good day for Clinton, and I hope this becomes an annual event, for the entire community, for all backgrounds. This is a good start.”

At the Expo Center, Candance Smith, who also marched, prepped and served food for the participants.

“The march was awesome, a small group but very meaningful,” said Smith. “I look forward to it again next year.”

Event organizer Mathis took time to speak to participants as they gathered to eat. He said he felt overwhelmed with joy seeing the event he had worked diligently to prepare for the last several months, noting the spirit of the event was larger than any crowd.

“It was really hard putting this together, and I thank God it worked out, and that people came out to do this.”

He praised all attendees, along with Hunt, Lee, and Sutton for their support in getting the event organized, stating, “Mr. Sutton, Commissioner Lee and Elaine Hunt were such powerhouses; I thank God for them and everyone who supported this endeavor.

“I was in tears. I loved the march. To me, it was more about seeing the vision come into action,” Mathis explained. “When I looked over at the banner, it was almost as if Dr. King had a tear in his eye. I had so many emotions; I was happy, I was excited, and a little sad.

He spoke on history, honored that people thought of the event as such, noting that, “History, when it is being made, is not easy to do, or it wouldn’t be history. For my people and people out there, I am filled with a lot of emotions, but I am really thankful that history was made today.”