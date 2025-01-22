Multicultural Committee honors MLK’s legacy, focusing on wife, loved ones

Pictured, from left, are Stephanie Graham who narrated the skit, Jania Highsmith as Coretta Scott King and Rev. Thaddeus Godwin as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Jania Highsmith plays the role of a young Coretta Scott King during her youth for this year’s skit, “You Don’t Know My Pain”.

Tonda Clowney, First Lady of Christ Missionary Baptist Church, led the charge this year for the annual group singing of the Negro National Anthem.

On Monday, elected officials, business owners, a multitude of nonprofit organizations and everyday people from across the community came out to The Sampson Exposition Center for the Multicultural Committee of Sampson’s Martin Luther King Jr. Business Reception.

“On this day, we are gathered in remembrance of a man, who in his lifetime, travelled over 6 million miles,” Dr. Ted Thomas, Multicultural Committee Chair and Emcee, said during the opening. “A man, who also over his lifetime, gave more than 2,500 speeches and within that lifetime, was imprisoned over 30 times.”

He continued, “He (King) was beaten and his family was terrorized. So, on this day, the third Monday of each January, we do this in remembrance of the man that gave his life; so that people could have equality among individuals.

“With that, I, Dr. Ted Thomas, Multicultural Committee Chair, welcome you to our 25th year of hosting this event,” he added.

The room erupted with cheer and then laughter, with Thomas cracking a joke about his hair still being black when the event had its inaugural opening.

That uplifting feeling continued as heads bowed for Rev. Katie Rives of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, who gave the invocation. Her words before prayer were a quote from King himself to remind those in attendance what King strove to teach.

“Darkness can not drive out darkness, only light can do that,” Rives said, quoting King’s 1963 Strength to Love. “Hate can not drive out hate, only love can do that.”

Referencing the teachings of King continued from one speaker to the next. Clinton Mayor Lew Starling had the honor of giving remarks this year, who spoke of encouragement.

“I just want to say a few words and Mrs. Patty Cherry has given me permission for the last 22 to 25 years to just say what’s on my heart,” Starling said. “So with that, I want to say what’s on my mind today which came to me just three seconds before I came up here.

“I really want to speak to the young people, but I’m speaking to everyone in this room,” he said. “On behalf of the City of Clinton, I say welcome, and I come to you with a sense of renewed optimism and renewed vision for a new year and a fresh start.”

As Starling addressed the audience, he strongly encouraged those to uphold King’s legacy by living through the message he spoke at Barratt Junior High School in Philadelphia on Oct. 26, 1967 — a speech King would give just six months before his assassination, one that’s come to be known as “What Is Your Life’s Blueprint?”

In referencing King’s words, Starling said there were three points of interest he wanted those present to take with them into 2025. The first point, living by having the utmost self respect for yourself. Second, in whatever you’re pursuing in life always strive to give your very best effort. Thirdly, to always reach out a hand to find a civil solution with your fellow man to solve life’s problems.

“I urge not just young people but everyone here, strive to do your best and let’s continue the fight for justice as Dr. King did,” Starling sad. “We want to be sure that what we do doesn’t distract us from walking a path that we should be looking towards — a path of justice, beauty and peace for all.”

The event followed with the annual reading of the Multicultural Committee’s mission statement. Along with that was the tradition of the attendees singing of the Negro National Anthem, led this year by the soulful voice of Tonda Clowney, First Lady of Christ Missionary Baptist Church.

The day concluded with recognition of elected officials, sponsors, and the multicultural committee, followed by the traditional half and half drawing. Before that, however, was the time honored historical skit that portrayed the life of those attached to King during his lifetime.

The theme this year was “You Don’t Know My Pain,” which took a deeper look into the life of his loving wife, Coretta Scott, the pillar that keep King going.

“As many know we’ve been doing skits for several years and I was preaching yesterday (Sunday) that God knows our pain,” explained Thomas. “Sometimes we forget that people measure pain in different ways. There’s two types of pain, emotional and physical — physical can be cured with medicine but emotional can last forever.

“So this year we did the skit with that in mind, ‘You Don’t Know My Pain,’ and we’re doing it from the prospective of his wife,” he added. “Many times we’ve done skits representing Dr. King, but we don’t often think about the pain the family went through. A mindset we should all hold in consideration towards all those we touch as we walk throughout life.”

