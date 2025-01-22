GARLAND — The town is ushering in new leadership with the recent swearing in of Ed Gillim and Carolyn Y. Melvin as the newest members of the Garland Board of Commissioners. Their addition to the board marks a new chapter for the small but vibrant community, as the two bring with them a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to improving the town.

Gillim is known for his dedication to local development and community service. With a background in law enforcement, serving as a police chief before stepping into the position of chairman of the Sampson County Democratic Party, Gillim has a tremendous passion for local history. He has expressed a desire to help foster economic growth while preserving the town’s unique heritage, and he has said that his top priorities as a commissioner will include enhancing infrastructure, supporting small businesses and improving public safety.

“I want to see Garland thrive,” said Gillim in a recent interview about his new role. I want a lot for the town, and one is to see some affordable housing come into the area as well as some new businesses to help build up the area.”

Gillim also shared what he hopes to bring to the board as a new member. “I have a wealth of knowledge I hope to be able to share with the other board members, from grant writing to helping with board procedure. I have experience in getting things done, and with those qualities, I look forward to helping restore faith in the leadership of Garland.”

Melvin has spent much of her life dedicated to caring for others, serving as a nurse and now working in the prison system. Her focus on community engagement and helping underserved populations has earned her a reputation as a strong advocate for all residents.

Melvin said she hopes to bring a fresh perspective to the board, particularly on issues relating to youth programs, education, and accessibility to essential services.

“I have lived in Garland for over 20 years, and I remember how lovely our town used to be. My goal is to restore Garland to what I know it can be.”

After the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 8, both commissioners took a moment to express their gratitude to the community for their trust. “I am honored to serve Garland, and look forward to working with my fellow commissioners to make this town a better place for all of us,” Gillim said.

Melvin echoed those sentiments, adding, “Our town is a close-knit family, and I will work to bring that close feeling back to Garland.”

The town’s mayor, Austin Brown, congratulated the new commissioners and welcomed them into their roles. “Ed and Carolyn bring invaluable experience to our board, and I am confident they will serve Garland with distinction,” Brown remarked.

With the addition of Gillim and Melvin, the Garland Board of Commissioners now consists of four members who have said they will work together to address key issues facing the community. The board has already outlined several initiatives for the upcoming year, including enhancing the town’s recreational offerings, revitalizing downtown areas, and expanding community involvement.

Residents of Garland are looking forward to the new leadership and the positive changes it may bring. As the town continues to grow and evolve, both Gillim and Melvin said they are ready to help guide Garland toward a prosperous future.