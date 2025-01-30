The intersection of Keener and McCullen roads is just one of the intersections that will soon get an all-way stop. The scheduled date for this intersection was Jan. 21, but it has been delayed for unspecified reasons. Motorists, DOT officials said, are urged to be mindful of any road changes throughout Sampson County.

Sampson County drivers need to aware of road construction happening in various parts of the county, where several new all-way stop intersections will appear soon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Drivers should be alert in these areas while crews work to install the new traffic patterns, DOT officials said, and pay attention once they’ve been installed to the new traffic patterns.

While construction of several of these new all-way stops was postponed due to weather, DOT crews are set to begin work this week, adding pavement markings and stop signs at McCullen and Keener roads, Dunn and Autryville roads, Minnie Hall and Dunn roads, and Tew and Baptist Chapel roads.

“After safety reviews, which include examining traffic volumes and crash patterns, NCDOT determined an all-way stop was the most cost-effective way to improve safety at the four intersections,” a statement released by the DOT noted.

Lauren Haviland, communications officer for Divisions 2 and 3, said the installs had been postponed because last week’s snow, which coated Sampson County with as many as four to five inches.

Highway Patrol First Sgt. Kevin Pearson said while these new all-direction stops will be beneficial in the long run, they will likely cause issues in the beginning.

“There are still certain intersections that need a four-way stop or some sort of signal light that don’t have them yet, but these few places will make a big difference over time,” the patrol sergeant added, noting he has seen several fatal accidents at some of those intersections.

“What concerns me,” stressed Pearson, “is the people that aren’t used to there being a four-way stop at these intersections.” His fear, he said,is those who aren’t aware running those stop signs and causing “more wrecks than there are now for the first month or so, until everyone gets accustomed to the changes.”

But the change, he said, is good. “Especially in a situation where it will hopefully save lives. Not everyone likes change, but this is one of those situations where everyone is just going to have to accept it for the better.”

Pearson said awareness is key when traveling on both familiar, and unfamiliar, roads.

“Keep your radio low so you can hear sounds from outside on the roadway, keep your eyes off your phone and just be aware of any roads coming up where you might know there’s a stop sign but don’t always trust the other car knows to stop. Stay alert, be aware.”

The construction on the selected intersections will wrap up sometime in February, weather permitting, according to NCDOT officials.