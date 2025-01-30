Believe Rescue founder Lisa Martinez leads Penelope, a mare who is completely blind and was rescued from Harnett County, out of the trailer. (Courtesy photo)

The four amigos — Wyatt, Edman, Cotton, and Sly — share a meal on land owned by Believe Rescue. (Courtesy photo)

A local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing horses from neglect, abuse and the slaughter pipeline is making what many say is a lasting impact on the community and the lives of the animals they save. Believe Equine Rescue, founded in 2018 by founder Lisa Martinez, has quickly become a pillar of support for horses in need, offering a safe haven for animals who have been abandoned, mistreated, or neglected.

The rescue organization, located just outside of Roseboro, focuses on rehabilitating horses and finding them loving, permanent homes. Their work extends beyond rescue, offering education and resources to the community about responsible horse ownership.

“We don’t just save the horses; we rehabilitate them, too,” said Martinez, who is also director of Believe Equine Rescue. “We work closely with adoptive families to ensure they’re ready to care for a horse. It’s a big commitment, and we want to ensure both the animal and the adopter have the best experience possible. We also stress to adopters horses can always return to us.”

Believe Rescue has also worked with the Department of Corrections to establish a working relationship, offering an avenue of community service for those required to do that type work as part of their judgement. “The relationship that we have formed is good, and I get a lot of people who come and then will return after their community service is up, ” Martinez explained.

But it is the rescues, themselves, which Martinez said is the focus.

One recent rescue involved an Appaloosa mare named Penelope, who was found wandering the streets of Harnett Count, covered in ticks. “We discovered she was blind as well, and she does not trust men, so she will stay here with us and be a lifetime resident. She is not a good candidate for adoption,” Martinez shared.

After months of rehabilitation at the rescue, Penelope has regained her health and is starting to open up to humans more.

“We see so many horses who have been through unimaginable hardship, but with patience, care, and the right environment, they thrive,” the director stressed.

The rescue plans to grow with the support of the local community, through donations and adoptions. “We would love to have more adoptions, but we also would like to simply help educate the public on proper equine care,” Martinez attested.

One of their major projects, which Martinez hopes to have finished by 2025, is to fence in a 15-acre pasture for a herd of mustangs she has that are lifetime residents of the rescue. “The horses in that herd are never going to leave the facility, and I have the hope to give the ability for them to live as wild as possible while here with me. That way, they can live as stress free as possible.”

Martinez said the rescue has been blessed by a community that has welcomed them.

“Our community’s support is everything,” Martinez shared. “We could not do this without the generosity of local donors, volunteers, and adopters. Every dollar makes a difference in a horse’s life.”

The rescue always needs donations. Information about adoption, donations, and upcoming events can be found on the Believe Rescue website (www.Believeequinerescue.com) as well as their social media pages.

As the organization continues to grow, Martinez said it remains committed to its mission of providing second chances for horses in need.

Martinez shared, “I get great joy from proving that even the most forgotten animals can find hope with a little love and care.”