The Rotary Club of Clinton recently hosted Tiffany Ervin, the executive director of Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Fund (CART), at its night-time meeting. She was there promoting ways to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease

Coins for Alzheimer’s Research is a non-profit organization that provides seed money for cutting-edge high impact research grants to help find a treatment or cure for Alzheimer’s. The majority of the funds are collected at weekly meetings of Rotary clubs across the world with Rotarians tossing coins or dollars from their pockets or purses into a blue bucket. The Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Fund was founded in 1995 by Rotarian Roger Ackerman, in Sumner, SC.

All of the money raised goes to grants for research. Last year, approximately 50 applicants, researchers, college professors and doctors applied, with five being chosen. A total $1.4 million was distributed among the five chosen. This year, 95 applicants are hoping to be among those chosen, with first prize being $500,000.

During the Jan. 28 meeting, Ervin noted she is optimistic that they may have enough money to distribute between 10 to 12 applicants. She closed the meeting with her motto, “Find your passion and make it your purpose.”

For anyone interested in contributing to The Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Fund, go to www.mycartfund.org.