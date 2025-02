A pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a car Saturday evening around 6:15 p.m., on E. Railroad Street.

Witnesses say a man was struck by a car that didn’t yield to pedestrians.

The victim is expected to be OK. No further details are available at the moment as the scene is still being investigated.

