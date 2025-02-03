A heartwarming photo of the Edge family who was recently left without a home after a fire devastated their Roseboro residence. The family is receiving an outpouring of support from the community but can still use help. Pictured, from left, are Baylee, Jody, Josilynn and Alshia Edge.

A Roseboro family was left homeless after a weekend fire that ravaged their home, but an outpouring of community support in the wake of the tragedy has turned a tragic situation into one of hope and help.

The Edge family was left devastated this past weekend after a fire claimed their home. The family of four — Jody and Alisha, with their two daughters, Josilynn and Baylee — reside in Roseboro where the inferno engulfed their residence on Saturday, Jan. 25. The entire family remains safe as each member was able to get out of the home as the structure burned.

While no one was hurt, Alisha said the home was destroyed. She recounted the unexpected event that unfolded that day.

“We were at the horse barn behind our house, feeding the horses, and I had left to go to Clinton to pick up my daughter’s insulin,” she recalled of the tragic events.

It was moments later when Edge said a distressing call came from her youngest daughter, Baylee, about their house being on fire.

”So I had left and got halfway to Clinton when my youngest daughter called,” Edge continued. “She said, ‘mama, the house is on fire.’

“I said (to her), you‘re playing,’ “and my first thought was, because the snow had just came through, that maybe it was just steam coming off some of the melting snow we had on top of the house still.”

Erring on the side caution, Edge called her husband to double check. When he got to the home, the call turned out to be the worst-kind of reality.

”I immediately called Jody, and I said, ‘Jody the girls are saying the house is on fire,”’ she said. “He told me he was coming up to the house and then he said, ‘Oh my God, it is!’”

Edge said her husband quickly went into action, evacuating the home. Josilynn, along with their family animals, were still inside.

“He ran in to get my oldest daughter out because she was in the house,” Edge said. “She told us she smelled something, but she just thought it was maybe somebody outside cooking on the grill or something like that. And so he (Jody) came in and got her out, and we got our animals out, and then it just started burning.”

The exact cause of the fire is unclear, but Edge said based on what they were told from fire investigators, it was electrical related, and it was deemed a total loss by the insurance company.

“We were told it’s electric and it started in the attic, and with that the insurance adjuster has totalled the house,” she said. “So that’s basically what we’ve been dealing with and how it all started.”

Despite the devastating fire, all was not lost in the blaze, Edge said, noting that they were able to salvage some clothes for everyone in the family.

But needs abound, many of them already being met, at least in part, by the growing support from what Edge called a very caring community.

For those looking to help, details have not been completely sorted out on how or where that support can be sent to assist them, as they’ve yet to establish a GoFundMe, Cash App or other related platforms for donations.

“Well, we’re still trying to figure all that out as far as having a place to receive thing from the community or even what to request,” she said. “What I was able to do was grab us some clothes. We had laundry at the end of the house right as you come in the back door. I had just folded some clothes, so I grabbed those so we were able to save some of those and have enough clothes that we can keep washed to have enough to wear.

“Luckily I was able to grab what we had in our laundry room so now we’re gonna go back in on Saturday too see if we can save anything else.”

In the meantime, those still wishing to help can pay a visit to Donna Reedy at The Reedy Mark and make contributions there. Reedy reached out via social media, calling on the community to assist the family during their time of need.

“Many of you in the Roseboro area are aware that our friends and neighbors, Jody and Alisha Edge, along with their daughters, lost their home over the weekend in a house fire,” Reedy said in a social media post. “We have a donation box at The Reedy Mark for the family of which Alisha and Jody will have the only keys. According to Alisha, they do not have a place to store household items at this time but I am sure any monetary donations would be greatly appreciated. Let’s show them some community support as they have a tough road ahead. They would do the same for you. Many thanks!”

Reedy also mentioned that they’re still in the early stages but she was working on getting together performers to come play for free to help ramp up donations. The Reedy Mark is located at 201 W Roseboro St. in Roseboro.

Edge said the support already given has been overwhelming and very much appreciated.

“I just want to thank them (Reedy and the community) and to say that we’re blessed that we have our community and family and friends behind us,” Edge attested. “We’re just very, very thankful for everybody that’s been reaching out and helping us. I’m very thankful that my family is safe and I can’t say thank you enough to everybody that’s shared our story.”

