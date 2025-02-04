A pedestrian crossing the street was struck by a car Saturday evening around 6:15 p.m., on E. Railroad Street.

Witnesses say Louissaint Fabien of Warsaw was walking on the indicated crosswalk when was struck by a red Pontiac Grand Am that didn’t yield to pedestrians.

The driver, Ellen Williams of Roseboro was cited for felony to yield the right of way to a pedestrian.

Fabien, who suffered only minor injuries, was transported by ambulance to Sampson Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.