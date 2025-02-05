ROSEBORO — Three new trees were planted on the Mountains-to-Sea Trail Thursday, Jan. 30, in downtown Roseboro. These seedlings are pink pom pom Redbud trees, which are a native plant to the area. The Roseboro redbuds will reach heights of 12 to 18 feet at full maturity; growth is fastest in the few years after planting, and it will take 10 to 15 years for the juvenile trees planted to grow to full height. As of now, the saplings stand approximately four feet tall.

As these new trees take root and bloom, the town of Roseboro is offering outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors, alikeThe Mountains-to-Sea Trail is a 1,175-mile hiking trail that traverses the state of North Carolina from west to east, beginning in the Great Smoky Mountains in Kuhwai, the Indigenous Cherokee name, meaning “the place of mulberries,” for Clingmans Dome, and ending in Jockey’s Ridge in the Outer Banks.

Roseboro is incredibly fortunate to be one of the 17 stops on this trail, which celebrates and honors the natural beauty of the state and its people. Roseboro is nestled in Section 12B of the trail as hikers travel south from Raleigh (stop 11).

The establishment of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in Roseboro, which included the laying of the signature brick path on the previously unused railroad bed running along NW and NE Railroad streets, marked a significant milestone for the Roseboro community. As more time has passed and revitalization efforts continue, the MST’s value and importance has only grown. Roseboro’s vision is to be a stop on your journey that offers unique dining, shopping, cultural, and outdoor recreation opportunities, while retaining the historic small-town atmosphere and population. Availability of leisure activities, such as a trail to walk in downtown, or a pleasant place to sit and eat a meal outdoors, contributes to the health and well-being of local residents, who can see roots of hope taking over.

The town has high hopes that these new arboreal additions will attract visitors to hike the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and spend the day in downtown Roseboro. The redbuds, which will bloom in early April, produce beautiful, delicate, vibrant flowers that are a pink/magenta hue. With the construction of the sleek, modern stage in the lot directly across the street from the trail, this space becomes more than just a trail or tree walk: it is now a community hub where people can enjoy live music, outdoor recreation, local restaurants and shops, and the resilient spirit of Roseboro itself.

Kingdom Ventures Landscaping of Clinton handled the planting of the trees; the town had previously used this small business to plant the 11 new trees that took root in the 103 NW Railroad Street lot, where the stage currently sits. Roseboro is committed to continuing native tree planting initiatives that offer many benefits at once: shade for the pathway, ecological benefit, beauty, and a physical representation of the Town’s growth, which can be tracked over the years. These redbuds are not only trees: they are bright beacons of hope for the community’s future. It is a joy to accomplish beautification goals while collaborating with local businesses in the county.

Everyone here in the ‘Boro encourages the public to come for a visit. According to a July 2024 article in the Sampson Independent, Roseboro is “a town you want to visit!” Take root and bloom with Roseboro’s newest trees, which will be in their full pink glory for BloomFest, Saturday, April 26.