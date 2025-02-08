An agriculture byproduct waste spill Saturday morning caused authorities to close a portion of North Boulevard at the intersection with Beaman Street.

Clinton fire and police personnel received calls at 8:52 a.m. regarding an enclosed trailer with animal byproduct sludge which had separated from the tractor and fell to the roadway, spilling its byproduct waste near the at the end of North Boulvard.

The Clinton Police Department has requested if anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’

The investigation is ongoing.

Read the full story in Tuesday’s edition in The Sampson Independent.