Sampson Community College will host an inaugural Southeastern Education and Economic Development (SEED) agriculture pre-apprenticeship academy on campus. The program is a learning opportunity for high school students planning to pursue an agricultural career in the future.

Created through the North Carolina Business Committee for Education and sponsored by Smithfield Foods, SEED is a program focused on growing the advanced manufacturing and agriculture workforce through work-based learning and apprenticeships.

The eight-week academy consists of three classes, paid for by the SEED grant and SCC’s Career and College Promise program. Students will receive classroom instruction led by industry professionals, hands-on learning experiences, weekly field trips to local businesses, career exploration opportunities, stipends to assist with travel and supplies costs, and up to nine college credits that can be applied towards an agriculture exploratory certification and transferred to any agricultural apprenticeship pathway following graduation.

In addition, program students will also serve as youth apprentices in agriculture positions 25-28 hours per week, earning up to $15 per.

Last year, SEED graduated 35 students from seven N.C. counties. Local companies such as: Smithfield, Franklin Baking Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Prolec GE Waukesha, Asterra Labs, Mount Olive Pickle Company, Masterbrand, and YAMCO/Ham Produce were involved in student growth through field trips, demonstrations, hands-on learning, and intern assignments. According to the NCBCE, 2024 served as a stepping-stone for the program expansions to come.

Barney Grady, dean of applied technologies, said, “We are thrilled to host one of the SEED agricultural academies at our community college. This incredible opportunity allows students in our area to explore a career in agriculture, whether they have a farming background or are simply curious about the industry.

”Our goal is to make this program accessible to everyone and not just those already familiar with agriculture but also to those who may not have had prior exposure,” Grady added. “We want to open doors and showcase the diverse career opportunities available in our regions agricultural sector.”

Participating colleges will “hire” up to 12 SEED participants who are current high school juniors or seniors. Applicants must also be at least 16 years of age on or before May 21, and meet the College and Career Promise requirements specified by SCC to be eligible.

Interested students must also attend a SEED information session on Feb. 10, at 6 p,m., located in 0-145C in the Occupational Building on SCC’s campus. More information will be presented to parents and students, with a representative from Smithfield Foods present to answer any questions. Application for the program closes on Feb. 14.

For more information about the SEED Agriculture Pre-Apprenticeship Academy at SCC, visit ncbce.org/seed or contact Barney Grady at bgrady@sampsoncc.edu or Chris Stroud at lstroud@sampsoncc.edu.