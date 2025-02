In recognition of Youth Sunday, the Warsaw Baptist Church youth will conduct the Sunday, Feb. 9 service, beginning with 11 a.m. worship. Teens Addison Haney and Brantley Frederick will deliver the message, and the youth choir and quartet will sing. In addition the WBC Youth Stick Ministry team will provide a dramatic musical presentation. A spaghetti fund-raising will be held immediately after worship service in Powell Hall, with proceeds benefiting an upcoming youth summer camp experience.