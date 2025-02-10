Andrew White with the Mid-Carolina Council of Governments asks Garland town board members to consider accepting a bid for work on the water plant, action that will move the process ahead.

GARLAND — It was back to business as usual for the Garland town board this week, with a new town clerk and a new town board, minus one member, tackling normal issues.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor Austin Brown who asked the commissioners to approve the agenda for the meeting, adding two news topics to be discussed under new business. New Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith made the motion to approve with Commissioner Strickland adding the second.

Brown then opened the meeting to public comment, bringing town resident Mary Smith to the podium.

Smith was there, she said, to talk about the possible preservation of the old Garland school. “Sarah Woodard, who serves as the survey and national branch supervisor for the North Carolina Historical Preservation is interested in the town of Garland,” she shared.

During talks with Woodard, Smith said, an interest was expressed in coming to Garland to discuss preservation options. “She is interested in coming here to look at options to help to preserve many historical sites, including the old Garland school, and she is interested in speaking to the board about it,” Smith said, giving the board contact information on how to reach Woodard. She hopes to hear from the board soon, she added.

The board took no action, and then moved on to commissioner reports, with Smith being the first to speak.

The mayor pro tem brought up the issue involving the destruction of town property when a resident broke the glass window that separates the clerk’s office from visitors inside town, and he asked members if they wanted to drop the charges brought against the resident if he was willing to pay in full to repair the window.

“I feel that we should, but this is up to you,” Smith said.

“I don’t wish to pursue (the charges), if the window is paid in full,” said Commissioner Carolyn Y. Melvin, offering the motion to sign a letter to agreeing for the town to drop the charges after the balance for repairs is paid in full. Strickland seconded the motion, which passed unanimously.

Brown also updated the board on a past decision with a roofing company to put a new roof on the ABC building, telling the board that work would begin this week after a lengthy waiting time. “If we do not see any start after this waiting time, we can revisit at a later date,” the mayor said.

Smith then asked for permission to allow Garland Softball to use the town-owned ball field with a waived fee. Smith made the motion, seconded by Strickland seconded to allow the waiver, another motion which passed unanimously.

Strickland then brought a matter to the town board about youth in Garland.

“We have a youth problem,” she stressed, noting that street signs were being stolen. “If anyone sees any activity, please report it so that signs can be replaced,” she urged, also mentioning that the town had experienced some break-ins and urging people to be vigilant and report issues as they arise.

Board members were also given an update on the water plant and the $5 million federal grant for repairs to the facility.

The update was given by Andrew White from the Mid-Carolina Council of Governments.

“The town has received all bids (for the project), and there was only one which came out of Raleigh with Crowder Construction,” White began.

Crowder, he said, bid $15 million on the project, an amount that was way over budget. “But only working on major needs, we where able to work together to get that bill down to $4.4 million, which is great. We simply need the board to accept the bid and the revised budget and work can start as soon as possible,” White noted.

The board moved to accept the offer. Now, White said, they would have to wait to hear back from Crowder Construction on a start date for construction to begin.

The next order of business was addressing proposals from the non-profit group Helping Hand Change Makers, whose members used to be a part of the Garland volunteers.

Smith addressed the first proposal, which was seeking support from the town for the high school banners honoring the 2024-25 seniors, banners that would be hung on utility poles throughout town. “The group would like to do this again, which I’m not opposed to, but it does cost the town money for the truck to hang these up and then take them down.”

Melvin questioned how much the town has to spend.

“It costs us over $300 every time the truck comes, and with the added cost of parents having to pay for the banners, I feel that many don’t do it for that reason, or they wait and that leads to us having to use the truck several times. We did last year,” Strickland responded.

“I think they look nice, but the town cannot lose any money so I motion not to approve this proposal,” Melvin said. Her motion was seconded by Smith and passed unanimously.

Smith then brought up that the same group wanted to hold an Easter egg hunt, with Melvin making a motion to grant the request. Strickland added to the motion that there would be no fee charged, and then seconded it. The motion passed unanimously.