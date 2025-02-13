NEWTON GROVE — Enhancements are on tap for the existing space used as an emergency helicopter landing zone, which will now be converted into a full helipad thanks to the efforts of one local youth.

The proposed project was brought to the Newton Grove town board Monday night by 17-year-old Bowden Warren, who is a part of the Troop 71 Life Scouts in Newton Grove. As a member of town’s Fire and Rescue, Warren noted that he had seen his fair share of usage at the landing zone and felt an upgrade was a necessity.

Calling the area just a little more than an open, grassy area now, Warren said the space needed much improvement. And that, he said, is why he came to the town board — to seek approval for his project that would make needed improvements to the area.

“I’m here to propose my Eagle Scout project plan,” Warren told the board. “This will be a significant enhancement to the Newton Grove emergency helicopter landing zone that we, the Newton Grove Fire and Rescue, use. This project is designed to help improve the safety, visibility and accessibility of the area, ensuring it meets modern standards for helicopter landings.

“Based on my experience as a member of Newton Grove Fire and Rescue, I’ve seen first hand the need to improve this existing location, which at this time, is just an open grass lot that we have to use.”

Warren said the location, just off Mount Olive Highway on East Weeksdale Street near the Fire and Rescue facility, was riddled with safety concerns among other problems which he aims to remedy.

“There are some safety concerns that are due to limited lighting and unmarked power lines,” he explained. “There have been some close calls when landing helicopters. In the last 12 months, per last year’s call volume, we averaged more than one Life Flight per month from the Newton Grove emergency landing zone, which has increased.

“The logistics of Newton Grove, as each of you know, we’re an agriculture community,” he continued. “We have a major interstate with highways that intersect, and we are growing an industrial area as well. I believe this validates the need of having a more permanent and upgraded emergency landing zone.”

While pitching his proposal, Warren elaborated on his vision for the helipad, detailing construction plans for the space and how he intends to fund the project.

“If you support this plan, the construction would include land preparation, electrical work and pouring a concrete pad that would be encased by a decorative perimeter,” he said. “It would also have a sidewalk to access the service road, which is located off of Mount Olive Highway on East Weeksdale Street.”

He continued, “Based on the projected expenses of this project being around $40,000, I plan to reach out to the Newton Grove community as well as local businesses to help with funding for this project. I hope each of you see this project as a major asset to the town and surrounding communities, as much as I do.”

The motion to accept Warren’s project came soon after, and was approved unanimously,

Newton Grove Mayor Craig Warren said the town was overjoyed to have the landing zone and pleased with Warren’s project to enhance it.

“I think the general feeling is that we’re proud to have it,” the mayor noted. “The one in Keener is awesome, and we know that this one’s going to be good, too. I’ve talked to you about it quite a bit, and I’m looking forward to it. I can see from where you’re landing, it is a real safety thing because the daytime is one thing, but night time; it’s something else.

“It is used a lot more than people know, because when they (Life Flight) come in, they come right over my house, so I hear it every time and I know what that sound is,” he added. “So again, I think the consensus of the board is we’re glad to have it, and you get a thumbs up Bowden, we really do appreciate it.”

There’s been plenty of Eagle Scout projects that have brought all manner of positive growth to Newton Grove over the years, including bridges, signs and memorials. So why a helipad? According to the teen, it was a lifelong goal that he always dreamed of doing for his hometown.

“I’ve always been involved with the fire department, and I’ve seen first hand that the helipad is needed by the citizens,” he said. “Ever since I was about eight or nine years old I’ve wanted to do this. Now that I’m old enough, and ready to proceed on the Eagle Scout project, I feel that this is right.

”I feel that it’s definitely needed by the town, and I feel that it’s going to be a huge improvement to our town,” he added. “It’s greatly needed; it’s used a lot and it’s something the town’s needed for way longer than it has been. I’m hoping that it’ll be used as much as I planned for it to be.”

