A wheelchair accessible playground and splash pad could be coming to Clinton, if funding is appropriated.

A special playground committee, along with Clinton Recreation and Parks staff, hosted a community involvement meeting Tuesday night as part of the process of applying for a $500,000 accessible parks grant. The meeting was hosted by Clinton City Councilman Daniel Ruggles and Garrett Bryant, recreation and parks director. The meeting, attended by a small group, focused on the funding needed for the project, and a presentation of what the wheelchair accessible playground and splash pad will look like — if funding is acquired — once completed.

Ruggles explained that an unofficial committee of volunteers was formed last year to go about the process of observing parks across Sampson County, studying accessible parks in other counties and finding the right location for an accessible playground and splash pad for the community.

