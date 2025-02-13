The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Connect and the Clinton Police Department.

Arrest/citations

• Jan. 31 — Daniel Ray Etheridge, 31, charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.

• Jan. 31 — Essence Shanaci Melvin, 27, charged with possession Schedule I controlled substance and resisting police officer. Bond $10,000.

• Jan. 31 — Jacarus R. Jacobs, 27, charged with felony drug/narcotic violations. Bond $50,000; court date Feb. 3.

• Feb. 1 — Hakeem Labrian Butler, 19, charged with two counts resisting police officer, carrying concealed gun, driving while license revoked-not impaired, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, no insurance, drive/allow motor vehicle, no registration and reckless driving to endanger. Bond $12,500.

• Feb. 1 — Jesse Diane Furmidge, 39, charged with breaking and entering, shoplifting concealment goods and two counts failure to comply with monies. Bond $3,258.

• Feb. 2 — Prentice Sweed Fort, 47, charged with second degree trespass and communicating threats. Bond $2,000.

• Feb. 2 — Leslie Ray McClenny, 63, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession drug paraphernalia. Bond $7,500.

• Feb. 2 — Trent Nicolas Tyndall, 26, charged with DWI, two counts misdemeanor probation violation, assault with deadly weapon and damage to property. Bond $16,000.

• Feb. 2 — Traven Lewis Tavon Raynor, 32, charged with discharge firearm into occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, damage to property and discharge firearm in city limits. No bond; court date Feb. 17.

• Feb. 3 — Austin Dean Gray, 26, charged with misdemeanor probation violation out of county, DWLR-not impaired, IV-D non-support child expired registration card/tag. Bond $7,000.

• Feb. 3 — Jesus Serrano, 32, charged with two counts misdemeanor probation violation. Bond $10,000.

• Feb. 3 — Kevin Oneal Shipp, 35, charged with failure to comply with monies. Bond $918.

• Feb. 3 — Robert Junior Surles, 62, charged with DWI, fictitious/altered tag and civil revocation drivers license. No bond.

• Feb. 3 — Dustin Ray Millen, 36, charged with possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond; court date June 10.

• Feb. 3 — John Fitzgerald Joyner, 61, charged with littering and improper loading/covering vehicle. No bond; court date Feb. 17.

• Feb. 4 — Sherwin Lewis Parker, 35, charged with disorderly conduct and impede traffic sit/stand/lie. Bond $3,500; court date June 10.

• Feb. 4 — Nina Benton, 39, charged with possession paraphernalia. No bond; court date June 10.

• Feb. 4 — Dominic Deshaun Ernest Hill, 25, charged with three counts misdemeanor probation violation and injury to personal property. Bond $30,000.

• Feb. 4 — Selena Nicole Simmons, 26, charged with possession Schedule II controlled substance, possession drug paraphernalia and simple possess Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond $20,000.

• Feb. 5 — Juan Wynn, 57, charged with assault on a female. No bond; court date April 3.

•Feb. 7 — Joseph Larry Edwards, III, 36, charged with possession weapon of mass destruction. No bond; court date Feb. 10.

•Feb. 7 — Stephanique Johnson, 27, charged with larceny. Bond $1,000; court date Feb. 11.

•Feb. 7 — Allen Ray Jones, 40 charged with possession marijuana and possession open container. No bond; court date April 8.

•Feb. 9 — James Clifton Rich, 38, charged with simple assault domestic violence. No bond.

•Feb. 9 — Bennie Frederick, III, charged with two carrying concealed gun. No bond; court date April 8.

•Feb. 9 — Robbie Clifton Owens, 61, charged with warrant service for offenses committed in another jurisdiction. Bond $1,000; court date May 5.

•Feb. 10 — Kristen Paige Hillard, 26, charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession marijuana paraphernalia. No bond.

•Feb. 10 — Cameron Robert McGaha, 21, charged with possession Schedule I controlled substance. No bond.

•Feb. 10 — Jose Perez Mendez, 29, charged with DWI, open container after consuming alcohol 1st, speeding, drive/allow motor vehicle no registration and no operators license. Bond $2,500.

•Feb. 10 — Abigail Layne Partridge, 27, charged with felony probation violation. No bond.

•Feb. 10 — Alexander Justin White, 29, charged with out of county housing. No bond.

•Feb. 11 — Kevin Devon Scott, 27, charged with resisting police officer, DWLR-not impaired, reckless driving wanton disregard and speeding. Bond $5,000.

