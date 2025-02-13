HARRELLS – National Beta members from Harrells Christian Academy are celebrating their recent participation in the North Carolina Junior Beta State Convention held in Greensboro on Feb. 2-4, 2025. These HCA Betas in grades 6-8 placed in the top five in the state of North Carolina in eight different competitions, two of which were first place wins. Five HCA Jr. Betas were also selected as Premier Performers!

The sponsors strongly rely on the help of parents to assist in preparing the students for all of the competitions. Their assistance is invaluable in the Crusaders’ successes in all the categories. The parents dedicated many hours organizing practices, designing sets, purchasing supplies, and painting backdrops to make sure our Crusaders did their best. Margo Nance graciously wrote and choreographed the Songfest performance. She said of the children, “They’ve worked so hard – they sound so good! I’m so excited.” After the scores were tallied, and the HCA Songfest won 1st place, Mrs. Nance added, “It was such an honor to work with these talented children. They did great in all their competitions!”

The National Beta State Convention allows students the opportunity to compete in various individual and team competitions and opportunities to run for several leadership positions. These victories at the state level provide an opportunity to compete at the national level. HCA Jr. Betas who made the top five in NC earned both a plaque and/or ribbon for their achievement and are eligible to compete at the National Beta Convention at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida during Summer 2025.

The full list of the 2024-2025 HCA Jr. Beta Club winners includes:

Math, 6th Grade (3rd Place): Jackson Beasley; Onsite Art (3rd Place): Anne Carlyle Brown; Performing Arts Large Group Talent (2nd Place): Paisley Bass, Jackson Beasley, Britton Blanchard, Kayleigh Bowen, Gabriel Bowker, AC Brown, Ivey Brown, Emily Campbell, JC Carr, Ayden Chadwick, Hayes Clifton, Ellis Dunn, Aubrey Edwards, Brooklyn Frederick, Kaleb Funes, Leah Gonzalez, Xavi Guzman, Kendall Haney, Kiyan Hemmingway, Sarah John Jackson, Hadley Lassiter, Emmie Marlowe, Ava Matthews, Savannah Matthews, Landon Norris, Caroline Owens, Matilda Parker, Emory Landen Patram, Savannah Phillips, Nash Register, Scarlett Robinson, Lilly Kate Rogers, Marshall Rumbold, Anna Belle Smith, Davis Smith, Reid Smith, Annell Starling, Savannah Kate Stevens, Allie Tanner, Brenlee Thornton, Anna Williams, Mary Thomas Williams; Performing Arts Solo, Duo, Trio – Dancer (1st Place): Brenlee Thornton & Landon Norris; Premier Performers – Dancers: Brenlee Thornton and Landon Norris and Singers: Sarah John Jackson, Caroline Owens, and Matilda Parker; Robotics (3rd Place): Fisher Blanton, Gabriel Bowker, JC Carr, Chance Evans, Henry Stevens, Savannah Kate Stevens; Scrapbook (5th Place): Brooklyn Frederick, Emory Patram, Savannah Phillips, Anna Smith, Savannah Kate Stevens, Allie Tanner, Brenlee Thornton; Songfest (1st Place): Paisley Bass, Britton Blanchard, Gabriel Bowker, Kayleigh Bowen, AC Brown, Ivey Brown, Emily Campbell, Ayden Chadwick, Chance Evans, Brooklyn Frederick, Kaleb Funes, Leah Gonzalez, Kiyan Hemmingway, Sarah-John Jackson, Hadley Lassiter, Emmie Marlowe, Ava Matthews, Savannah Matthews, Landon Norris, Caroline Owens, Matilda Parker, Emory Landen Patram, Nash Register, Lilly Kate Rogers, Marshall Rumbold, Anna Belle Smith, Annell Starling, Allie Tanner, Brenlee Thornton, Anna Williams, Mary Thomas Williams; and Woodworking (5th Place): Matilda Parker.