Both closures planned for next week

NEWTON GROVE — Two Sampson County roads will close next week do Department of Transportation crews can work to improve water flow in the area.

DOT staff announced that, weather depending, Kornegay Town Road, near Cedar Point, will be closed to traffic beginning Feb. 17 through Feb. 18. On Feb 19, Williams R. King Road near Mount Olive Highway will also be closed for two days.

These closures will allow NCDOT maintenance crews to replace a collapsed pipe.

“While both road closures are not anticipated to heavily disrupt traffic, drivers are encouraged to plan their routes ahead of time and use caution when traveling near the sites,” a statement released Friday by the DOT noted.

For more information, visit DriveNC.gov.