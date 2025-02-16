James L. Newkirk Park is the proposed location for a splashpad and wheelchair accessible playground if the city can obtain the funding for construction.

Garrett Bryant, recreation and parks director for the city of Clinton, presents the rendering of what a new, wheelchair accessible playground and splashpad will look simular to, once completed.

A wheelchair accessible playground and splash pad could be coming to Clinton, if funding is appropriated.

A special playground committee, along with Clinton Recreation and Parks staff, hosted a community involvement meeting Tuesday night as part of the process of applying for a $500,000 accessible parks grant. The meeting was hosted by Clinton City Councilman Daniel Ruggles and Garrett Bryant, recreation and parks director. The meeting, attended by a small group, focused on the funding needed for the project, and a presentation of what the wheelchair accessible playground and splash pad will look like — if funding is acquired — once completed.

Ruggles explained that an unofficial committee of volunteers was formed last year to go about the process of observing parks across Sampson County, studying accessible parks in other counties and finding the right location for an accessible playground and splash pad for the community.

“The committee went on a field trip and drove around to all four parks and discovered if a park is locked down on another grant they can’t get a new grant,” Ruggles explained.

Soon, they realized Newkirk Park was the best option because it has the standards required for an accessible playground, such as a flat surface, bathrooms, water, and is close to schools.

“When you start putting all the puzzle pieces together, this location has everything you need, plus more,” Ruggles continued.

Bryant added that while there is currently playground equipment at Newkirk, it would be replaced with newer equipment as part of this project, which includes an accessible playground and splash pad.

He stressed the need for both those things, noting its uniqueness to Sampson County.

“There’s nothing like this within an hour of here” interjected Ruggles. “You have to get in your car and drive in any direction to enjoy anything even like this, so this is vital for our community.”

Bryant noted that many residents of Sampson are leaving the county for extracurricular activities. He said he hopes that will change.

“We have to get that to stop or at least change; they’re leaving for splash pads, playgrounds, dance, music, and then spending money elsewhere. We need to take care of our community,” he stressed.

Bryant also noted members of the community who cannot leave to go elsewhere and have no options at all as yet another reason the splash pad and accessible playground are so much needed. The closest splash pad is in Fayetteville and the nearest Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) certified playground is in Wake Forest, he said.

ADA compliant means meeting the standards for accessible designs. For playgrounds that includes children with mental and physical needs.

Bryant then detailed a list of how having an accessible playground and splash pad can improve communities.

Key benefits for a community with an accessible playground

• Inclusivity — Ensures children of all abilities, including those with physical, sensory, or developmental disabilities, can play and interact alongside their peers.

• Safety — ADA standards include features non-slip surfaces, wide pathways, and accessible equipment.

• Developmental — Offers therapeutic benefits, promoting physical, cognitive, and social development for children with disabilities.

• Promote Social Inclusion — It encourages empathy, teamwork, and understanding among peers.

• Health and Well — Being- Outdoor spaces encourages children to be more physically active.

• Family Friendly — Allow families of all types to enjoy public spaces together.

The projected cost for the accessible playground and splash pad currently is priced at $620,000. Ruggles said the Accessible Park Grant, if awarded, would provide up to $500,000 in funding, with the remainder to be raised by donations, possible city funds, and other grants. The Accessible Park Grant program provides funding for parks and recreation centers for people with disabilities.

Ruggles said he really hopes to get the community excited about this. “I’m pumped and I hope everyone else will be, too. I can’t wait to get started on this project,” he exclaimed, closing his presentation.

Bryant showed renderings on a wall-mounted TV screen of what the playground and splash pad would look like, with certain aspects subject to change, such as colors and some design layouts. The renderings showed a basic idea of the layout.

Bryant noted the water used for the splash pad will be recycled which will cut down on water use for environmental impact and lower cost.

Brooke Miller said, as a parent, she liked the proposed location, noting it would allow for keeping an eye on the children and would allow easy engagement with children in a safe environment.

“For every child to have this here, well it is really great. There’s so many children that don’t have the opportunity to drive out of Clinton and this will help kids and parents from all walks of life, and they will engage. I feel this will be very beneficial for for everyone.” she said.

Bryant noted the next step will be on March 3, when the city will submit the grant application. “We will hear back in June,” he pointed out.

The Newkirk playground and splash pad is expected to bring inclusivity and diversity together across the entire community of Clinton and all of Sampson County, the group noted.

“We don’t want the parks to compete in Clinton. We want one splash pad, one pool, one pickle ball court, all to build that unity where everyone comes together and parents don’t take their children elsewhere, to another county, to enjoy these things, when we can have them right here,” asserted Ruggles.

City Council voted unanimously at the January meeting to apply for the Accessible Parks grant.