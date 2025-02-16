This year’s Good Citizens, Patriots of the American Revolution, and American History essay contests participants are, pictured, from left: Avery Jones, Mallory Edwards, Lilybeth Sanchez, Luanna Sessoms and Andrea Romero. Not pictured is Stephanie Medellin.

The Richard Clinton Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) paid homage to young patriots across Sampson County for their eloquent writings on American history recently.

Honors were bestowed upon students from high schools throughout Sampson County who competed in this year’s Good Citizens, Patriots of the American Revolution, and American History Essay Contest.

Parents, teachers and loved ones gathered in the Sampson County auditorium Tuesday morning to show support for the contestants.

The contest focused on encouraging and rewarding the qualities of good citizenship in youth. As it is annually, the award aims to recognize and reward contest entrants who possess those qualities of good citizenship. Among the traits the DAR value are dependability, service, leadership and patriotism, in an individual’s home, school and community.

The students that represented their schools for this contest, each vying for the prize of the Good Citizen’s Scholarship, were: Avery Jones (Union), Mallory Edwards (Mintz), Lilybeth Sanchez (Sampson Early College), Luanna Sessoms (Lakewood), Andrea Romero (Hobbton) and Stephanie Medellin (Midway).

Those present got to hear, firsthand, words detailing what a good citizen meant to these students, as each had the opportunity to read their essay for everyone present. While every contestant got to express the words from their piece and received a certificate, only one could be named recipient of the Good Citizen Scholarship.

That honor went to Edwards, who was named scholarship and chapter winner. Two others winners were announced for the Patriots of the American Chapter award, which also went to Edwards. The other award was for the American History Essay Chapter winner, which went to Ivery Brown of Harrells Christian Academy.

“It means a lot to me; I’m very humbled and honored to have been chosen for these awards,” Edwards said after the contest . “I think DAR has granted me a lot of opportunities that I’m really thankful for. As a senior, I am a little bit sad that this is my last time competing.”

Beginning in 1934, the contest was created to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. As for participation, DAR requirements are:

• This program is only open to high school seniors whose schools are accredited by their state board of education or a recognized accrediting organization

• General Education Development (GED) test is not required to receive a high school diploma.

• Only one student per year may be honored as a school’s DAR Good Citizen.

• United States citizenship is not required.

Once a student is chosen as the DAR Good Citizen, the student is invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and the essay.

”It’s exciting that we have students who are interested in history,”said Penny Lockerman, Regent for the Richard Clinton DAR Chapter. “It’s just as exciting that they’re interested in what it takes to be a good citizen, and can actually write an essay about it. And it, to me, means a whole lot, it really does. I think that these girls are leaders in their communities because they were able to participate.

”I’d love to see that move on to other young people and the community now,” she added. “We do this every yea. The information goes to the public and private schools late August or early September, and the essays have to come in by Oct. 30. So when we get participation, we’re just hap. We look forward to this, and it gives them something special to do, and to be recognized for their work.“

