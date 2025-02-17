Clinton City Schools took another step towards consideration of a new PreK-2 school, after holding meetings with two potential architect partners for the project.

In a special meeting, board members invited architect firms SfL+a and LS3P to pitch their proposals for construction plans, which included a desired merger of LC Kerr and Butler Avenue.

“I’m excited to welcome all in attendance to our meeting where our dreams of the potential new PreK through 2nd grade school, here in Dark Horse country, will take a significant step toward becoming a reality,” Clinton City Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson said. “With the assistance of our board, Clinton City School officials drafted an RFP (Request for Proposal) for a potential architect partner in the summer (2024), which generated four responses.”

Johnson noted the board did rigorous study of the four proposals, which narrowed down their two top choices of SfL+a and LS3P. Both of which have built schools for Clinton City in the past.

“After sincere consideration and significant time to renew those proposals, two architectural firms were selected, which are here to share their ideas,” he said. “Not only as the superintendent of this great district, but maybe even more as a current parent and community member of Clinton City Schools. I’m elated about the potential merger of LC Kerr and Butler Elementary Schools into a single school under one roof.

“A place where students safety can be maximized, vertical level planning can be conducted, and conversations can be natural, rich and spontaneous,” he added. “And, when our outdated 70 plus year old buildings can be replaced with innovative and technology enhanced designs, built to the needs of both today and tomorrow’s future Dark Horses.”

Both firms had an hour to showcase its plans which included an abundance of complex topics. A portion of those proposals focused on everything from safety features, full integration of advanced technology, including AI, multiple design layouts, selecting of contractors, types of build plans and how they differentiate cost, potential uses on re-purposing the current LC Kerr and Butler building, even timelines for construction starts to estimated completions were covered.

A key point to note was that nothing discussed in those meetings will matter without funding.

Clinton City Schools’ entire hope on building anything hinges on being awarded the near $50 million requested from the N.C. Needs Based Public School Capital Fund.

After the presentations, board members shared personal thoughts and concerns about moving forward with a new school.

“I want some clarification,” Carol Worley, board member, said. “I just want to make sure I understand, and I’ve seen the timelines, but I think for me, understanding how far we can go along with this process before there’s no turning back is important. Because I’m not the one that’s like, oh yeah, I’m ready to build this school so I’m not 100 percent with this.

“There’s some uncertainty going around now with all the freezing of grant funding, federal funding and all the stuff that’s going on with the new administration.”

Executive Director of Technology and Auxiliary Services John Lowe, who has been at the heart of those questions, said Worley’s concerns were valid but felt CCS was in a strong spot, especially based off the proposals.

“Both groups eluded to a couple things that apply to us and the Needs Based Public School Capital Fund,” Lowe said. “Number one, we have an advantage, because we’re a tier one distressed County.”

A distressed county, according to www.arc.gov, are areas in at-risk and transitional counties that have a median family income no greater than 67 percent of the U.S. average and a poverty rate 150 percent of the U.S. average or greater.

“Number two, we’re proposing a project that’s consolidating schools,” Lowe said. “As we heard for the firms, that’s a priority from the legislature, which is why the Needs Based Public School grant is structured the way it is. Number three, as both groups also eluded to, we have to start this process.

He continued, “Even if the rules don’t change, and we’re going to present our grant, by my calculations, which I thought was from when grants were awarded, not when applied for. So by my calculations, we wouldn’t be eligible until 2028, or they are saying 2027, but we can clarify that. Either way, the more, like the term they used, ‘shovel ready’ your project is as you present and when you apply for funding, the more likely you are to get the grant.”

Board member Clark Hales did say that he was leaning toward one firm for its potential ties to the General Assembly and ability to aid them in the grant process.

“Just in sitting here and trying to listen, the first firm that spoke with us, it seemed like they had a firm grasp on the networking at the General Assembly,” he said. “To change that language on how the timeline paths are funded. Kind of seemed like to me, one we heard from tonight had a vested interest and had extreme influence on our chances of getting that money sooner. And so, that’s just something to keep in mind, basically, I think one is crazy connected, which could be a real advantage for us.”

Another major factor in CCS moving forward with a new school was the assisted funds they’ll need from county commissioners.

“How’s the temperature with the county commissioners, has it changed?” Jeremy Edgerton, board member, asked.

“Right now, we don’t know, but remember we’ve got a bunch of interim’s and we’ve got some new county commissioners,” Johnson said. “Those interim people have to be seated and they need long term people in those positions. That said, when I did meet with our new interim county manager (Jeffery Hudson), he felt the situation is changing, potentially, with the ability for our district and Sampson County Schools, to have conversations with our county commissioners about funding.

Johnson continued, “He was pushing hard for a percentage of the budget to fund public education, and so, Dr. (Jamie) King, myself and him (Hudson), we’re going to start having monthly meetings with the county manager. So I think that the appetite is there to look at how funding has been allocated to the school systems, and ways to manage those a little bit differently.”

Johnson also noted that Hudson suggested CCS coming before the Sampson Council to present its findings and proposals would be advantages.

“He (Hudson) felt like it was an absolute need that we come back to the county commissioners and present again,” Johnson said. “Over the last two years, we’ve not done our presentations, we’ve just submitted our documentation. He felt like it was absolutely essential that we come back in front of the county commissioners to, share what we’ve done, how our funding has been and avenues we can work together to get additional funding to benefit our students and staff.”

Conversations continued for awhile longer as board members bounced around ideas and opinions. There was a discussion on visiting newer constructed school around the state built by the two architect firms, how proposed natural lighting affects improve learning, and estimates on acres needed for a new school and enrollment expansion options for the future.

There were discussions on the idea of doing a PreK-5 school, and even getting the community involved in a campaign similar to “March To A Million” again, but for LC Kerr and Butler when they’re vacant.

“I want to circle back to something Mrs. Worley said because I think she said something very vital,” Johnson said. “It also goes back to something that was said earlier about appetite, for me, I think you’ve got to look at this and ask yourself, when is timing the best to build a new school?

“We don’t know, it’s kind of like that last group, they kept talking about a crystal ball and being able to see things,” he added. “Well, we can’t look into some crystal ball to determine what’s going to be the right time to do this. But, what I can tell you about are numbers. Right now, we have the highest enrollment in Clinton City Schools since I’ve been the superintendent, and maybe even over the last decade or even longer.

Lowe double downed on Johnson’s remarks noting that the continued interest and growth coming to CCS should be prevalent in the boards minds.

“We currently have 3100 kids enrolled now in Clinton City Schools,” Lowe said. “This is the first time, since I’ve been privy to these discussions, which has been about a decade, that we have received additional allotments because of our increase in ADM (Average Daily Membership). It looks like we’re getting growth and attraction to our district, which is part of our mission and vision.

“With that said, there’s going to be excitement if we proceed with this project,” he added. “But, you also have to understand that once it opens and it’s not a 1950 structure that looks like typical block hallways that might continue to our growth trend. That’s a factor you’ll have to play in and consider.”

