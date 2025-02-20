The Miss Midway High School Scholarship pageant will be held March 1, in the school auditorium, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the pageant are $10 and can be purchased at the door. The theme of this year’s pageant is “We Love Midway.” Contestants will be competing in a private interview, fitness and healthy lifestyle, talent and evening gown. Avery Strickland, Miss Midway 2024, will crown one of these young ladies as the 58th Miss Midway High School. Pictured from left, Ella Clark, Avery Strickland, Mary Nora Harris, Gracyn Hall, Grace Bullard, and Aniyah Munns.