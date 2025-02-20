A driver who refused to stop for law enforcement led officers on a brief chase Wednesday afternoon before being taken into custody and charged with . evading arrest and possession of meth paraphernalia.

According to Sampson County Sheriff’s reports,deputies observed a small U-haul truck, driven by Thomas Wesley McCutcheon, 53, of South Carolina, speeding on N.C. 403 around lunch time Wednesday. Officers attempted to stop McCutcheon, who, reports noted, was traveling 71 mph in a 55 mph zone and failed to yield.

Officers pursued the driver, who led them on a brief chase from 403 down U.S. 701 and onto Rowan Road where, reports show, McCutcheon drove through a private yard before the truck came to a stop in a small creek.

McCutcheon attempted to flee on foot but was immediately apprehended.

A search of the suspect and his vehicle turned up what officers said was drug paraphernalia.

As a result, McCutcheon was arrested and charged with several offenses, including, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a police officer, two counts of damage to property and failure to stop at stop sign/flash red light and fail to yield.

McCutcheon was placed under a $50,000 bond.

