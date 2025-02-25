There are five new certified Crisis Intervention Team officers in Sampson County, ready to protect and serve through special training.

Trillium Health Resources, in partnership with Sampson County Community College, certified the new CIT officers on Feb. 21.

A CIT officer is a law enforcement officer trained to respond to emergency calls for people experiencing a mental health crises. These specially trained officers are to help de-escalate situations and connect individuals with appropriate mental health services when possible.

CIT programs often involve collaboration with mental health professionals, advocacy groups, and community organizations to ensure access to appropriate resources.

The team of officers recently spent a day at Janice Faye’s Ranch in Sampson County. The officers were gifted free sessions to support healing and recovery from any trauma-related experiences in the event it is needed.

Janice Faye’s Ranch helps prepare youth in high-risk situations with opportunities to move forward with their lives through horse therapy and a loving community.