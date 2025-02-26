Zion Barnes, left, foreground, plays one of the Brothers Grimm in ‘Mother Goose, Inc.’ which will have three showtimes for the public, March 7-8, at 7 p.m., and March 9 at 2 p.m. in the Prestage Auditorium at Clinton High School.

Kyla Barnes, as Snow White, with her dwarfs sitting in front, practices a scene during a rehearsal this past weekend at Clinton High School in Prestage Auditorium.

Your goose might be cooked if you miss out on a special play coming in March to the Clinton High School Prestage Auditorium.

In an ensemble cast of local students, ranging from elementary, middle and high school ages, Mother Goose, Inc. is a play directed by Linda Jewell Carr, sure to entertain those in attendance. The play serves as a fundraiser, according to Carr, and the money raised goes to the Clinton Area Foundation for Educators, Inc. (CAFE), a non-profit organization that works to further quality education for students by funding teacher or classroom needs that are not met through federal, state or local appropriations.

The play features pre-K students, three kindergarteners, four 2nd graders, four 3rd graders, four 5th graders, one 6th grader, three 8th graders, two 10th graders, one 11th grader, one high school senior, and one high school Spanish teacher as Mother Goose. Show times are Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m., Saturday March 8, at 7 p.m., and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., March 9. Tickets will be sold at the door and are $10 for all ages. All money raised will go to support teacher classroom grants through CAFE.

As director for the first-ever district-wide stage performance for Clinton County Schools, Carr said this has been as exciting for her as anyone else.

“This has been an absolute joy,” she attested. “I’ve truly missed working with children full-time, and this incredible group has reminded me why it’s so rewarding. Their energy, eagerness, and excitement for performing shine through in every rehearsal.

“It’s been wonderful to teach them how to read a script, follow stage directions, learn choreography, project their voices, and, most importantly, work together as a team.”

The premise for the play is a type of modern day setting for many classic fairy tales rolled into one story.

Snow White, the seven dwarfs, the three little pigs, the three bears, Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella and her step-sisters, Rapunzel, Mother Goose, the Brother Grimm and more, good and bad characters come together to tell a story of competition between good and evil, but with a twist.

Mother Goose’s employees encourage her to take a vacation, but while she’s gone, Simple Simon messes everything up and the employees go on strike. The only way Simon can bring them back to work and get the company out of the red is to agree to have them appear on a fairy-tale television special with the Brothers Grimm and their employees. Unfortunately, the Brothers plan to sabotage the show! Eleven songs will be performed by the cast, including “Grimm, Grimm, Grimm,” “Vacation,” “Frances Flashbulb’s Fairy Tale Follies,” and “The Power of Make-Believe.”

“There’s nothing quite like live theatre, and I’m confident each performance will be filled with unforgettable moments,” noted Carr. “This production has also been a beautiful collaboration. Working alongside Tracy Kirkland (technical director), Stacey Taylor (stage manager) and Michael Ray, whose art students have created a stunning fairy tale set, has made the experience even more special.”

Some members of the cast shared their favorite parts of being in the play, why the community should come out to support CAFE and raise money for classrooms and why they hope audience members will love the show.

Paula Barnes, a Spanish teacher at Clinton High School, was a late-comer to the student production when the role of Mother Goose suddenly became vacant.

“They desperately needed someone almost last minute, and I couldn’t say no to the children,” she explained.

Barnes feels this is important for the actors as much as it is for the purpose of raising funds for CAFE.

“I think it’s important to give all these students a chance to experience the theater, and this will give them an idea of what theater production will be like if they decide to pursue that in the future.”

Kyla Barnes, a student at Clinton High School, plays Snow White in the play. She said she loves this opportunity. Her favorite part of the play — watching the seven dwarfs dance.

“They’re so cute,” she said. “It’s just amazing how so many different students from different ages can work so well together. People are going to really enjoy this; I encourage everyone to come out and see it.”

Kylie Johnson, a student at Clinton High, also known as Rapunzel in Mother Goose, Inc., said the friendships from different ages, and everyone working together, is what makes this production so special.

“You get to see it all come together, all the different ages, working together, making new friends. You never thought you could be friends with a six-year-old or an eight-year-old, but I have made new friendships here, and I’m thankful for that.”

Evan Catlett, a 5th grader at Sunset Avenue Elementary School, portrays the Big Bad Wolf, but sees the good in the student play, and what it represents.

“People should come to see it because it’s going to be an amazing plays,” explained Catlett, noting how much he enjoyed how well everyone has been doing and working together.

Madelyn Cockman is the third little pig in the play. She said the music is her favorite part of the play.

“The songs are really cool,” she said. “I hope people come see this because we have worked really hard and tried our best, and it’s for a good cause.”

Angel Zunita, a student at Sunset who portrays Slim Grimm, said, “This play can encourage children to be actors; I hope people come see this.”

Brookelynn Faircloth, also known as Little Bo Peep in the play, said her favorite part is the end — not because it’s over but because of the reason. Not wanting to give the ending away, she merely stated, “Because of what we learn, what our characters learn about working together. I think people will really enjoy this.”

Brooke Harris, who plays Simple Simon, said, “I love al of the group numbers. It is a different take on fairy tales, kind of like Into the Woods did fairy tales, but with a different concept.”

Francis Flashbulb, a Clinton High School student better known as Samyia Edwards in real life, said her character has been interesting to play.

“Francis Flashbulb is this Hollywood director, who runs her own production company. It’s interesting to see how all the characters develop because you see this small child actor really embody a character and evolve as an actor along with the characters’ growth.”

Ivanna Salazar, a 4th grader at Sunset, portrays a witch in the play, and said she loves seeing smiles on kids faces.

“I think kids will really enjoy it and they should come see it.”

Salazar’s younger sister, Emma, 2nd grader, plays Stinky, one of the dwarfs. She wants her friends to come see the play because, “I want to see my friends smile and be happy and I also want to raise money for CAFE, but mostly because I want to see my friends smile.”

Carr reiterated the importance of this first-ever collaborative performance.

“This is wonderful learning opportunity in so many ways, it is difficult to articulate the learning. The show talks about the importance of reading and art of imagination. It is a delightful, heartfelt musical sure to delight all ages. Working with students has been my life’s work and I have really missed being a part of the theatrical world. Please plan to come out and support this great group of students,” she added.