From left, Aaron Beasleyn, Josh Ballance and Issac Kern man the line on the right flank as the house fire smoulders out.

The smouldering ashes from a residential fire on President Lane, Wednesday afternoon. Multiple fire departments responded to the call, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.

The home was a complete loss. Pictured here, smoke continues to rise from the hot ashes under the residential structure on President Lane, Wednesday afternoon.

A house fire on President Lane in Clinton kept firefighters from multiple departments busy Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, which they were able to contain to just the one residential structure.

“When we arrived the whole home was fully involved,” said Captain Jerrett Blackmore, Clinton Fire Department. “Crews did a knock-down of a shed, and focused on the doublewide. At this time, we are unsure of what the cause of the fire is, but everyone in the home is safe and accounted for.”

Fire officials said that the fire was contained before 3 p.m., but the structure was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

