A house fire on President Lane in Clinton kept firefighters from multiple departments busy Wednesday afternoon.
The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, which they were able to contain to just the one residential structure.
“When we arrived the whole home was fully involved,” said Captain Jerrett Blackmore, Clinton Fire Department. “Crews did a knock-down of a shed, and focused on the doublewide. At this time, we are unsure of what the cause of the fire is, but everyone in the home is safe and accounted for.”
Fire officials said that the fire was contained before 3 p.m., but the structure was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
