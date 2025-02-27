Traffic stop reveals stolen gun, meth and active warrant

A routine traffic stop in Newton Grove lead to the arrest of two people on drug and concealed weapon charges.

On Feb. 20, at approximately 10:17 p.m., according to a Newton Grove Police report, Officer Norwood Blanchard was conducting a routine check of a business on Harnett-Dunn Highway. During the check, Blanchard reported he observed a Nissan pickup truck, with a utility trailer, parked in front of the McDonald’s and BP Store, with a male subject in the driver’s seat and a female in the passenger seat.

After circling the business, Newton Grove police stated, he approached the vehicle from behind and conducted a search on the vehicle’s license plate, which revealed a 2023 expired plate. Blanchard’s incident report revealed he checked for the registered owner, one Darius Lilly, and discovered he was subject to a domestic violence protection order.

Concerned for the female passenger, Blanchard followed the truck onto Johnston Highway and initiated the traffic stop.

The driver, Christopher Maraquin, 34, of 3240 Tar Landing, Shallotte, N.C., could not provide a driver’s license, and stated that the truck was not his. Officer Blanchard asked the female passenger for her driver’s license, who was then identified as Sherry Merritt, 45, of 355 Pine Needles Drive, Angier, N.C.

“I asked the driver to step out of the vehicle and accompany me back to my patrol car for further questioning, to which he complied,” Blanchard stated in the report. “I also conducted a warrant check and discovered that he had an outstanding arrest order for a felony probation violation. I informed him that I would be issuing a citation for driving while license revoked (DWLR), and he acknowledged this.

“I informed him that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and I would be arresting him for the probation violation,” Blanchard continued. “I then returned to the vehicle and informed Merritt that Maraquin was going to jail for the outstanding warrant. I returned her license to her and told her that the stop was complete.”

Blanchard noted he asked Merritt if he could propose follow-up questions, to which she consented, but began to act irate over inquiries of illegal possessions and her bag, which Maraquin had already confirmed was in the truck.

“When I asked her if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, she became visibly nervous,” he said. “Her voice trembled as she denied having anything. I asked her about the bag in the vehicle, and she confirmed that she had one. I requested consent to search her bag, to which she agreed. As she reached for the bag, she began to shake, and it sounded as though she was on the verge of tears.

“I asked if something was wrong, and she admitted that there was a gun in the bag,” he added in his report. “I instructed her to stop reaching for the bag and exit the vehicle, and she complied. I informed her that I would be searching the bag due to her admission of having a concealed weapon, as she was not a licensed concealed carry holder.”

Blanchard’s search, according to his reports, uncovered that Merritt had a black Smith & Wesson MP Shield .45 caliber handgun in the front pouch of her bag. Further investigation led to the discovery of what Blanchard stated was reportedly methamphetamine.

“I found an aluminum container resembling a slim can, labeled as containing nicotine,” he reported. “Upon opening the can, I found a glass pipe and a small bag containing a crystal-like substance, which, based on my training and experience, I identified as methamphetamine. I also located a smaller purse inside the bag that contained more .45 caliber handgun ammunition.”

Blanchard stated he ran the serial number of the firearm and confirmed that it had been reported stolen and entered into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) by the Rocky Mount Police Department in 2023.

“I informed Merritt that she was under arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.”

Both suspects have since gone before the magistrate’s office, where Maraquin was placed under a $50,000 secured bond and Merritt received a $40,000 secured bond.

