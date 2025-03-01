Sampson Regional Medical Center is putting the drive into blood drive with their newest addition to this life-saving cause.

Sampson RMC recently announced the latest addition to its Blood Donor Center — a new blood mobile designed to bring life-saving donation opportunities directly to the community. This mobile unit enhances convenience and flexibility, ensuring that more people have access to donate blood at various locations throughout our service area.

“Our new blood mobile is a game-changer for local blood donations,” said Natalie Lamb, director of Laboratory Services at Sampson Regional Medical Center. “By bringing donation opportunities closer to workplaces, schools and community events, we’re making it easier than ever for individuals to help save lives.”

The blood mobile will hit the road after its dedication ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, March 4 at 9 a.m.

“We are grateful for the continued support of local businesses, churches, schools and civic organizations who have been loyal blood drive hosts,” Lamb added. “We are excited about the possibilities, as the new blood mobile will allow us to partner with new blood drive hosts who previously were unable to coordinate a blood drive event due to space limitations. This opens the door to many possible future donation sites.”

Lamb further noted, with a fully equipped interior, the blood mobile provides an efficient donation experience.

“The blood mobile provides a convenient opportunity for blood donors to donate as we hope to be stationed in rotating locations, including businesses, schools, churches and community events,” emphasized Lamb.

Blood donations are essential to maintaining a healthy and stable blood supply for patients in need, including those undergoing surgeries, trauma victims and individuals with chronic conditions. Sampson Regional Medical Center encourages all eligible donors to take advantage of this new opportunity to give back.

To find out where the blood mobile will be next or to schedule a blood drive at your location, visit www.SampsonRMC.org/Donate or call 910-590-8708 to speak with Natalie Lamb, director of Laboratory Services.