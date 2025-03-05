The city of Clinton paid homage to one of its longtime servants from the Clinton Police Department, Lt. Robbie King, during Tuesday’s monthly meeting.

The room was filled with King’s family, who got to witness him receive his farewell gifts from the city. An honor bestowed to him, which was personally presented by Police Chief Anthony Davis and Mayor Lew Starling. Along with his awards was the adoption of a resolution to surplus his firearm and badge as thanks for his nearly 30 years of service.

See Saturday’s edition of The Sampson Independent for the full story.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.