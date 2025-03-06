Natalie Lamb, laboratory director at SMRC addressed the audience in attendance for the dedication of the blood mobile Tuesday morning.

Sampson Regional’s new blood mobile, which started its life as a bookmobile, will now allow the hospital to bring the blood donor lab to people, making donations more accessible across the county.

Sampson Regional Medical Center is going mobile with its blood collection program, offering people across the county ease of access to donate the gift of life.

On a chilly Tuesday morning, a small group of hospital supporters, staff and blood donors watched as the ribbon was cut, dedicating the blood mobile, which was sitting on the front lawn of the hospital.

“Today, as we cut this ribbon, we are not just growing our service, we are strengthening our community’s healthcare resources and expanding the opportunity to give blood and ultimately save lives,” said Amber Halstead, vice president of business development at SMRC.

The new blood mobile will allow Sampson Regional to grow along with an expanding population to keep a steady amount of blood supply available by bringing blood donation directly to local businesses, churches, schools and community events.

Halstead expressed the importance of mobile blood donations, stating, “There is no substitute for human blood. The need for a readily available blood supply is constant.”

“Adding a mobile unit to our blood donor center will help us expand our outreach opportunities,” she added.

The blood mobile will be manned by two or three employees, which will consist of a lab technician and phlebotomist.

“The blood mobile will allow us to go into parking lots and start taking donors,” explained Natalie Lamb, laboratory director at Sampson Regional. “We hope to have it on the road sometime later this week.”

SRMC is a 146-bed hospital and health system that serves as a training facility for medical students, interns, and residents. it is one of only a handful of independent, community-based hospitals remaining in North Carolina that also has its own blood donor operation. Dr. Carl Barr, who has been practicing since 1981, complimented the blood mobile, expressing his pride in this new addition to the hospital.

“We’ve always been the envy of many people,” he said. “We are a small our community but we have our own blood donor system and it has has been a privilege over the year telling people how unique this is and not having to depend on donors from other areas of the state. I just wanted to express how proud I am and thankful to have this in our community.”

Halstead thanked their blood donors and supporters that came out Tuesday morning, adding, “We encourage each of you to be a part of this initiative by spreading the word and educating others on the importance of blood donations.”