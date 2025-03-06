This is the display at the front of JC Holliday Library pack full of the new books from the Revolutionary War.

JoAnna Dunlap (left) and Donna Zeznock came to commemorate the occasion and took a moment to enjoy some of the new literature available together.

The Richard Clinton Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sampson-Clinton Public Library, collaborated to bring new books to the library on the history of the Revolutionary War.

This past Friday, members from NSDAR and the libraries came together at JC Holliday to celebrate the arrival of those new books. A display filled with readings encompassing works from children’s books to novels, and everything in between. While they were current all at JC Holliday, it was only temporary, as the books will circulate periodical between all Sampson-Clinton Public Libraries.

The Richard Clinton Chapter was able to bring these books to Sampson after being awarded a $500 grant from the NSDAR America 250.

“I am so excited that we were able to get the America 250 grant for $500,” Penny Lockerman, Richard Clinton DAR Chapter Regent, said. “I was able to go shopping and find some wonderful, beautiful resources that are very diverse in addressing the American Revolution. I’m also excited that the JC Holiday Library accepted these books as a part of their resources for our people in Sampson County, our adults and our children.”

Lockerman said the grant’s mission was also to honor all the men and women who fought in the Revolutionary War.

“Addressing the life and actions of patriots, the desired outcome is to provide a wealth of information regarding the diversity of patriots in the Revolutionary War.” Lockerman said. “The agreement outlines a number of initiatives developed by the DAR to honor Revolutionary War patriots, engage youth through contests and educational programming, and support efforts to better tell the story of underrepresented and diverse patriots who helped to win the American War of Independence.”

Sampson-Clinton Public Library Director Kelsey Edwards shared her excitement about the new books.

“We really appreciate the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution for thinking of us when writing this grant,” she said. “I was so excited whenever she brought the books this morning (Friday) and I was able to see them. They’re really is a very diverse collection for all ages with lots of different interests. We’ll have these available for all our patrons and I just love that it’ll be available to the residents of Sampson County.”

Lockerman noted The National Society of the DAR is the first national lineage society to be recognized as an official partner of the America 250 Foundation; a nonprofit partner of the official United States Semi Quincentennial Commission. The Foundation recognizes the efforts of the DAR to honor the men and women who achieved American Independence since our founding in 1890.”

America 250 is a multiyear effort to commemorate the semiquincentennial, or the 250th anniversary of the United States. The purpose of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, created by Congress, and the corresponding America 250 Foundation, is to catalyze a more perfect union by designing and leading the most comprehensive and inclusive celebration in our country’s history.

Lockerman further explained America 250 represents a coalition of public and private partners all working to create initiatives and programs that honor our first 250 years and inspire Americans to imagine our next 250. The commemorative period began in 2020, culminates on July 4, 2026, and officially concludes in 2027.

For more information on America 250 visit, www.america250.org. For more information about the Richard Clinton Chapter NSDAR contact her at regent@rclintondar.org, or phlock@yahoo.com.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.