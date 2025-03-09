GARLAND — A tradition for high school seniors living in Garland that started in 2020 hasn’t received the go-ahead yet this year, as it is now “over a month behind schedule,” said Sheila Smith of Garland, who heads up the project and also serves as the president for Helping Hands Change Makers, Inc. The project in question — which she raised concerns about at Tuesday night’s commissioners meeting — is one that hangs a banner for every high school senior living in the town, regardless of the school they attend.

“I would like to address your vote not to approve the high school graduation banner project,” Smith said at the podium during the meeting. “The decision was surprising, since several of you have stated that you would like to see more positive activities from the citizens of Garland. What could be more positive than recognizing these students?

“Your decision was also made based on some inaccurate information,” she continued.

The project of hanging these banners, she said, was started in 2020 under Mayor Winifred Murphy, with the help of volunteers from the town of Garland, via donations and “coordination of the project.” Smith also noted that the project was continued after the pandemic, due to “very positive community response and citizens’ requests.”

While Smith ran out of her allotted three minutes to continue speaking, the board allowed her extra time after Commissioners Carolyn Melvin and Ed Gillim voted to allow it, but Mayor Pro Tem Ralph Smith Jr. and Commissioner Jo Strickland voted against allowing the extra time. Mayor Austin Brown was the tiebreaker, granting the citizen the extra time to speak.

“A decision was indeed made to ask parents to raise funds for the project,” Smith continued. “Commissioner Strickland was aware of the decision, as she was a liaison and meeting with the volunteers.”

Sheila Smith provided the commissioners with a multi-page document, outlining previous years’ efforts, the fundraising that had taken place, and a copy of the mayor’s letter regarding the banners to the parents, dated exactly one year before the meeting.

Brown’s letter from March 4, 2024 cites “very positive feedback” from members of the Garland community, while saying the town has “proudly established” the project as one of its annual events. Brown’s letter also stated that it applied to “students who attend school in the Union High School district and are eligible for graduation,” before noting that “this includes UHS district students assigned to attend the Sampson Community Early College.” The letter clarifies that students who have a connection to the city of Garland (like grandparents that are residents) but aren’t in the Union school system could also participate — but Smith later said that they have served students at Union, Harrells Christian Academy, and Mintz Christian Academy.

Another portion of Brown’s letter from a year ago lays out the cost of the banners that would be displayed on utility poles throughout Garland — $100 for UHS seniors, $120 for students outside of the district, and $40 for an optional yard flag as well. “Parents may sponsor or obtain sponsors for their child(ren) to be included. General donations received from area businesses and individual supporters of the event help to keep costs as low as possible for those participating,” the mayor’s letter also outlined.

One of the individuals that donated to help with the costs was Strickland, Sheila Smith said.

“Project Graduation has been fully-funded by the funds raised for the project each year. The town has never had to provide funds to assist,” Smith added. “Parents were given the option of purchasing yard flags last year. Several purchased them, however, all of them who participated still wanted the flags to go on the utility poles. Even though all Union High district students were invited to participate, primarily only Garland residents opted to do so. This was not a problem in any way.”

She reiterated multiple times throughout her monologue about the positive reception and impact the banners have had on past students, parents, and other family members. “This project has been warmly received by the community. Parents and grandparents are already asking when they need to submit funds, so their graduates can be recognized.”

With the generally positive response from town citizens, Smith noted there have been few problems with the project since its inception five years ago. “The only area that had a reported problem with the flags was in front of Commissioner Strickland’s house, therefore no flags have been hung there since the first year.”

In Smith’s closing remarks, she said the town just needs to give her and the volunteers access to the utility poles, noting that “everything else will be handled by the nonprofit.”

There were discrepancies between the Board of Commissioners and Smith on whether the town or Duke Energy, which owns the utility poles, was able to give her and her team of volunteers permission to hang these banners. Smith reported that she had been in contact with Duke, who told her to present her case to the board, the action she took Tuesday night. The board agreed to “look into the matter” but did not give her a definitive decision at the meeting.

