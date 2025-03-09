A failed traffic stop on Highway 701 led Sampson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase that ended in a one-vehicle crash and the arrest of a Clinton man.

On March 2 at 5:56 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a gray Ford Fusion that was reported speeding on Highway 701 near Ponderosa Lane. The vehicle, according to sheriff office reports, refused to stop and fled, leading to a pursuit.

Deputies reportedly chased the vehicle until the driver, later identified as James Thomas Rhodes Jr., 37, of 101 Tornado Lane, Clinton, lost control and crashed near the 6500 block of Five Bridge Road. After the crash, he was taken into custody.

There were two unnamed passengers in the vehicle who, reports showed, were released at the scene to go to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown as of press time.

“The other subjects were not charged with anything, and at least one is listed as a witness,” Lt. Kevin Perry, Sampson Sheriff’s office, said.

Deputies stated that they conducted further investigations into Rhodes, which showed he was wanted for probation and parole violations.

“When someone is run through communications, a wanted check is normally conducted,” Perry said. “He had been entered into the system as wanted by probation and parole. The records don’t say specifically what he was wanted for.”

Rhodes was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude, DWI, possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He was remanded to the Sampson County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.

Rhodes also received two more charges on March 4, for larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen automobile, adding $7,500 to his bond, which totals $22,500. As to the extent of those offenses, “We don’t have a report for those charges,” Perry said.

