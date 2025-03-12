The group read to students at Salemburg

Elementary and were thanked with hugs

Bernita Lee, chair of the local chapter of Delta D.E.A.R.S., an acronym for dedicated, energetic, active, respected sorority, holds up the book pages for the kids in Ms, Hayes’ class to see the illustrations.

Opening a book opens the mind to endless possibilities. The Delta D.E.A.R.S., members of Delta Sigma Theta’s sisterhood spent their time reading to kids in classrooms at Salemburg Elementary this past Friday.

Susan Smith, co-chair of the local chapter of Delta D.E.A.R.S., which is an acronym for dedicated, energetic, active, respected sorority, explained what they do and why this was important for them and the children.

“This is what we do,” said Smith. “Public service is our purpose at of Delta Sigma Theta. There are over 350,000 of us (as members). We represent Clinton and reading to the children in schools in one of the things that we do, promoting literacy and reading.”

April Hayes’ kindergarten class was one of the rooms where Smith and local Chair of Delta Sigma Theta Bernita Lee read to children.

“We are so happy to have our special guests here today, reading a story to our class,” said Hayes.

‘Thing One, Thing Two and the Leprechaun” was the book read to the children in Hayes’ class.

“We try to make the reading interesting for the kids, so they’ll listen and want to read, too,” added Smith. “You have to make it fun so that they take away the idea that reading is more than a chore, it’s also fun to do.”

After reading the book, having the children interact as the story unfolds, Lee and Smith gave each of the children a special gift of a chocolate gold coin, like the coins in the Dr. Seuss book.

“The students loved the story and the treats they were given,” added Hayes. “Thank you to the Delta D.E.A.R.S. for their dedication and time to our students.”

After they said goodbye to the kindergarteners in Hayes’ classroom, Lee and Smith moved to Elizabeth Faison’s Pre-K class, where Smith read to the children.

With the same story, but a new audience, the Pre-K classroom was silent and still as they listened to Smith read about Thing One and Thing Two chasing a leprechaun to the end of the rainbow to find a pot of gold.

After Smith said “The end” and stood up to leave and waved goodbye, the kids of Faison’s Pre-K class all stormed Smith, giving her a group hug.

“How could we not do this?” noted Lee. “These children love this, and we love to do it.”

Delta Sigma Theta is a sorority known for its public service, community involvement, and academic excellence. It’s the largest Black Greek-letter organization in the world. All members must be at least 62 years old. The sorority focuses its time on programs that help the Black community, especially in education, politics, and economic development.