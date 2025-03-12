A man is behind bars after he was taken into custody in Warsaw for kidnapping his girlfriend Thursday.

According to Sampson County Sheriff’s reports, James Brandon Bradshaw, 51, took the victim by force on Hobson Road, with the threat of using a weapon. The unnamed victim was taken to a location in Duplin County.

The victim was able to gain access to the suspect’s vehicle at an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and flee the location, reports further noted. The victim was able to flag down someone for help and used their phone to contact her father. The father and the victim met Sampson County deputies at the magistrate’s office in Clinton and, through an investigation, warrants on Bradshaw were obtained.

Bradshaw was apprehended from a residence in Warsaw. He was charged with first degree kidnapping, intimidating a witness, assault on a female, misdemeanor domestic violence, communicating threats, and misdemeanor larceny. He is being held on a $110,000 bond.

No further information or details were available at press time; the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office noted this investigation is on going.