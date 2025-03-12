County man charged with DWI, no operator’s license

A Saturday night wreck in Cumberland County involving a Sampson County ambulance left three people slightly injured and one facing traffic violations.

Jeffrey Lee McKiver, of 1453 Elizabethtown Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with DWI and driving with no operator’s license March 8 after he hit a Sampson County EMS ambulance in a collision just across the county line on Butler Island Road, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Information gathered about the incident shows that the ambulance was responding to a call in Sampson, but missed a turn and was doubling back when the accident occurred.

McKiver reportedly had been driving a Lincoln MK, traveling north on Butler Island Road, shortly before encountering the ambulance.

“(McKiver) went left of center and hit the ambulance head on,” said First Sgt. Kevin Pearson of the Sampson County Highway Patrol, during a phone interview Monday. “The driver of the ambulance, Braedon Kelley, the paramedic in the passenger seat of the ambulance, Kierston Brady, and McKiver were transported to the hospital and treated for injuries.”

Sampson County EMS Chief Erick Herring noted in a phone interview that the ambulance had missed its destination and was in the process of turning around when they were hit by McKiver’s vehicle. “They were … doing a three-point turn, when a car came along and collided with the ambulance,” he said. “It was right at the edge in Cumberland just across the bridge.

“We’re waiting on the insurance adjuster to determine cost estimates, and the crew is doing well. We’re glad every0ne is OK. Vehicles can be replaced, so we’re just thankful everyone appears to have just minor injuries.”

As of Tuesday morning, there was no further information available on the accident.