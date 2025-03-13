And the winner is…

The 78th annual Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce annual banquet will honor and award businesses that have been nominated across Sampson County on March 27 at Prestage Hall.

The event will bring business leaders, entrepreneurs and community members together to celebrate each other’s accomplishments, recognize outstanding contributions to the community and reflect on the past year.

Avery LeClear, director of the Sampson-Clinton Chamber of Commerce, said the evening will begin with a cocktail and social hour from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner and the awards program will begin at 6:30 and last until 8 p.m.

“The annual banquet is more than just an awards ceremony,” LeClear explained. “It is a time to reflect on the achievements of the past year and to look forward to the future. I am truly looking forward to celebrating the incredible successes of our Chamber members.”

The nominees for this year’s award banquet include a variety of assorted businesses from across the county. The nominees and categories are as follows:

Business Leader of the Year

• Andrey Schulte – Minuteman Press

• Rebecca Brown – Rebecca’s of Clinton

• Jack Jamison- Southeast Foundation & Crawlspace Repair

Business Excellence

• Clayton Homes of Clinton

• The Sampson Independent

• Clinton Appliance & Furniture

Entrepreneurial Success

• Carolina Dance Company

• Ho Yang Fine Art

• CommWell Health

New Business of the Year

• Countryside Salon

• Devine Designs

• Thrifty Kids & More, LLC.

“This event is about recognizing the hard work and perseverance that make our community thrive,” noted LeClear. “Our members are the heart of the Chamber, and we are honored to shine a spotlight on their contributions.

This year’s banquet will also feature retired General Dan K. McNeill, a distinguished military leader, as the keynote speaker.

A native of Warsaw, McNeill climbed the ranks to become one of only a handful of four-star generals in the United States Army.

McNeill is a seasoned combat veteran who served in Italy, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, as well as commanded the 82nd Airborne Division, Combined Joint Task Force-180, and XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

He served as Commander of the Coalition Forces in Afghanistan from 2002 to 2003 and as Commanding General for the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) from 2004 to 2007.

During McNeill’s final assignment, he served as the commanding officer of the International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan from February 2007 to June 2008.

“I am truly honored that General Dan K. McNeill will be our keynote speaker for this year’s Banquet,” said LeClear. “His decades of leadership experience, strategic thinking, and ability to guide others through challenges make him the perfect speaker for this event.

“I am excited to hear his perspectives on leadership,” added LeClear. “If anyone knows what it takes to be a leader, it’s him. His stories and insights are going to be inspiring and right on point for our business and community leaders, and I know everyone will walk away with something valuable. Strong leadership is the foundation of success.”

Tickets can be purchased through Friday March 14; the event is open to the public. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce at 910-592-6177 or email, info@clintonsampsonchamber.org .