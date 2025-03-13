While Suryah Ethridge may be a new face at The Sampson Independent, her passion for writing and storytelling is anything but new. Originally from Fayetteville, Ethridge is a proud mother to a son and a recent graduate of Fayetteville State University (FSU), where she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. She has hopes of pursuing a political career later on in life, but for now she enjoys her time as a reporter.

When asked what sparked her interest in writing, Ethridge shared that her journey began unexpectedly. While at FSU, she stumbled upon the school’s newspaper and decided to give it a shot. Little did she know that this decision would ignite a love for writing and editing that would shape her future. Before this experience, she had never written any articles, just poetry in her free time. She says that whenever she writes, it’s as if the thoughts pour into her, and she just starts typing away.

For Ethridge, writing is more than just a career or a hobby; it’s a passion, a way to connect to people. She describes the experience as “freeing” and views it as a powerful tool for giving people a “voice.” For her, writing is a bridge that connects people in their community and sparks important conversations. Writing also informs people on subjects that they might not know a lot about. This connection is what she values most about her craft.

Her hard work and dedication to the art have not gone unnoticed. As an editor, Ethridge earned several prestigious awards, including the William Trotter Award for Best Opinion Articles in 2023-2024. Her pieces, such as “Free the Period,” “Out After Dark,” and “Save Our HBCUs,” reflect her ability to tackle a wide range of subjects. Whether it’s news, sports, or politics, Suryah has the versatility to write on it all — and she’s never afraid to cover topics that others might consider taboo.

Joining The Sampson Independent was a leap of faith for Ethridge, as her background wasn’t in communications. However, she was determined to pursue her dream of becoming a reporter. Her leap paid off when she was hired for the job she had always wanted, officially starting on Monday, March 10. She’s excited to immerse herself in the community and continue to perfect her craft. She is excited to make new connections in her community, and she hopes her writing is intriguing to readers.

With her diverse experience and fresh perspective, Ethridge is sure to be a valuable addition to The Sampson Independent, bringing a unique voice to the newsroom and beyond.

“We are happy to welcome Suryah to our team at The Sampson Independent,” said Editor Abby Cavenaugh. “We know she’ll become an integral part of our community and are looking forward to the unique perspective she will bring to our local news coverage.”