CLINTON — Juanita Lee Winders, 93, passed away Thursday, March 13, 2025, at Mary Gran Nursing Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, at Immanuel Baptist Church, with Rev. Tim Ameen officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow the funeral in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

Juanita was born on Oct. 22, 1931, in Sampson County. She was the daughter of the late Archie F. Lee, Sr. and Lela Harris Lee. She was an inspector in the textile business and known for her collards and sweet potato pies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Winders, her son Donald Winders, two brothers, and two sisters.

Survivors include, daughters, Patricia “Pat” Alderman (Ronnie) of Clinton and Sharon Pope (Bill) of Clinton; daughter-in-law, Kelly Winders of Clinton; grandchildren, Cory Alderman (Joy), of Clinton, Eric Alderman (Kelly) of Bolivia, Blake Alderman (Leslie) of Faison, Blair Alderman (Karen) of Clinton, Chad Pope (Amber) of Clinton and Lindsay Salter (Robbie) of Swansboro; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In place of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oxford’s Children’s Home or the Ronald McDonald House of Durham. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.