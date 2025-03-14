RALEIGH —Glenwood Harrison Westbrook, 84, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sampson County, North Carolina, on June 4, 1940, and was the son of the late William and Coneva Westbrook.

Glen was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather. He grew up in Clinton, North Carolina, and graduated from Taylor’s Bridge Ingold High School in 1958. He later attended Wesleyan University and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Science in 1976. On April 14th, 1960, he married the love of his life and best friend, Betty Westbrook, spending 64 memorable years together. Together they raised two children whom Glen loved very dearly.

Glen was a long-time member of the Raleigh Police Department working with the department from 1965 until his retirement in 1995. He was quickly promoted from police officer to Detective in 1973 and after years of service, he obtained the title of Senior Detective in 1993. After his retirement he went on to work for the Wake County Sheriff’s Department under Sheriff Donny Harrison for 20 years. He also utilized his 30 years of experience on the force to start his own independent consultant company, Brook Consultants, which he used to continue assisting those in need.

He will be remembered fondly by his family and friends as a man of great strength and unwavering conviction.

Glen is survived by his loving wife, Betty Gayle Westbrook; son, Michael C. Westbrook (Katherine); daughter, Joelle W. Poole (Coy); sisters, Jancie W. Hill, and Melvie R. Lockhart (Lanny); and by his grandchildren, Christian and Kayleigh, Christopher Edwards, and McKensie Archer.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 21, at Holland’s Church, 9433 Ten-Ten Road, Raleigh, NC 27603. Burial will follow after the service at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27603. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., on Wednesday, March 19, at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 1200 Benson Road, Garner, NC 27529.

Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, 1200 Benson Road, Garner, NC 27529.